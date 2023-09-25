Former Kaohsiung speaker sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kaohsiung City Council speaker Tseng Li-yen (曾麗燕) was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraudulent expense claims on Monday (Sept. 25).

Tseng was found guilty of fraudulently claiming NT$13.3 million in expenses (around US$413,000) over 13 years, per CNA. During the trial, Tseng denied prosecutors' assertions that she overreported assistants’ salaries, and she said she had never used her position for personal gain.

Tseng’s sister Tseng Li-hung (曾麗鴻) was also found guilty of participating in the fraud and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison. A total of 13 people were involved in the case.

Li may appeal the verdict but has not said if she will do so. The 70-year-old served as a legislator in Kaohsiung for three terms before being elected to the role of speaker in 2000.