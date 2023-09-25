Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Former Kaohsiung speaker sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption

Former speaker found guilty of falsely claiming NT$13.3 million

  1115
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/25 16:30
Tseng Li-yen (center) is pictured in a file photo. (CNA photo)

Tseng Li-yen (center) is pictured in a file photo. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kaohsiung City Council speaker Tseng Li-yen (曾麗燕) was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraudulent expense claims on Monday (Sept. 25).

Tseng was found guilty of fraudulently claiming NT$13.3 million in expenses (around US$413,000) over 13 years, per CNA. During the trial, Tseng denied prosecutors' assertions that she overreported assistants’ salaries, and she said she had never used her position for personal gain.

Tseng’s sister Tseng Li-hung (曾麗鴻) was also found guilty of participating in the fraud and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison. A total of 13 people were involved in the case.

Li may appeal the verdict but has not said if she will do so. The 70-year-old served as a legislator in Kaohsiung for three terms before being elected to the role of speaker in 2000.
Tseng Li-yen (曾麗燕)
Taiwan local government fraud
Political fraud
Political corruption
Kaohsiung City Government

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan facing overproduction of pineapples
Southern Taiwan facing overproduction of pineapples
2023/04/02 17:26
Taiwan Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun's funeral set for Monday
Taiwan Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun's funeral set for Monday
2023/02/12 11:47
Kaohsiung hosts three firework shows from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day
Kaohsiung hosts three firework shows from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day
2022/12/21 16:52
Authorities clear 31.5 tons of trash from south Taiwan residence
Authorities clear 31.5 tons of trash from south Taiwan residence
2022/07/31 13:22
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire
2021/10/15 16:31