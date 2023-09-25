Alexa
Taiwan Hi-Life customer buys 2 drinks for NT$44, wins NT$10 million

Consumer in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township lucks out with big win

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/25 16:32
Person holds Hi-Life receipts from July-August period in front of Hi-Life sign. (Hi-Life photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hi-Life customer who bought two beverages for NT$44 (US$1.36) won the NT$10 million Special Prize in the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Monday (Sept. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) reported the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. Hi-Life reported that one customer won the Special Prize in the July-August draw of the lottery, per UDN.

The lucky Hi-Life consumer who spent the least and won the most paid NT$44 for two bottled beverages at its store at 368, Section 1, Zhongping Road, in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township, which is near the Hukou Hakka Creative Park.

The winning number of the NT$10 million Special Prize for the July-August edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 21981893. The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 39597522.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 09505831, 54219897, and 17469638. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.
