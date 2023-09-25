Ukraine updates: Odesa reports new Russian attack

The Ukrainian port city of Odesa came under fire from Russian missiles and drones overnight. One person was reported to be injured in the attack, while port infrastructure was also damaged.

Meanwhile, officials in the Russian region of Kursk said a Ukrainian drone attack damaged houses.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, September 25:

Russia reports Ukrainian drone attacks on Kursk, Belgorod

Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on the western Russian region of Kursk, damaging several private houses and an administrative building, said regional Governor Roman Starovoyt.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the governor of Belgorod, in southern Russia, said that two Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the region that borders Ukraine.

No casualties have been reported in either attacks, the local governors said in their statements posted on Telegram.

EU trade commissioner: China's Ukraine stance poses 'reputational risk'

China's position on Russia's war in Ukraine is impacting the country's image, the European Union trade commissioner cautioned on Monday, saying that the Asian giant's refusal to condemn the invasion poses a "reputational risk."

China's stand "is affecting the country's image, not only with European consumers, but also businesses," Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech in Beijing.

"Territorial integrity has always been a key principle for China in international diplomacy. Russia's war is a blatant breach of this principle," Dombrovskis added.

"China always advocates for each country being to free to choose its own development path... So it's very difficult for us to understand China's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, as it breaches China's own fundamental principles."

China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the conflict in Ukraine while offering Moscow a crucial diplomatic and financial lifeline amid its growing international isolation.

1 injured, infrastructure damaged in Odesa attack: Ukraine

An overnight Russian missile and drone attack has injured one woman and damaged port infrastructure in Odesa, the governor of the southern Ukrainian region said on Monday.

A fire broke out in a non-residential high-rise in Odesa city following the attack but was extinguished, Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military said that grain stores were destroyed in the attack, news agency AFP reported.

The Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine said Russia directed 19 drones and 2 Onyx supersonic missiles at Odesa, and fired 12 Kalibr missiles.

"Onyx missiles destroyed granaries. But people were not hurt," they said.

Russia was apparently "trying to test out the density of the air defense," Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian southern military command, said on Telegram.

"They understand that port infrastructure is a priority for our region, and that it is reliably protected. However, that is why the attack that occurred tonight was both massive and by combined means." she added.

Gumenyuk said one of the grain stores struck was empty.

"Nevertheless, hitting grain deal-related infrastructure," she said, was a Russian "priority."

Moscow has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's grain exporting infrastructure since Russia pulled out of a UN-brokered deal allowing safe grain shipments via the Black Sea.

