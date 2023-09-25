Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Leading pro-Taiwan US senator charged with corruption offenses

Robert Menendez's second spate of bribery charges called a blow to Taiwan lobby

  746
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/09/25 15:37
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez is pictured at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (REUTERS, Jonathan Ernst photo)

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez is pictured at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (REUTERS, Jonathan Ernst photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leading pro-Taiwan U.S. senator is facing growing calls to resign following charges for corruption and bribery being laid against him and his wife.

Prosecutors say Robert Menendez and wife Nadine Arslanian accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for assistance to Egypt’s government. After denying the charges Menedez stepped down from his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, but said he will not resign from congress.

Menendez introduced bills that support increased economic ties and increase military aid to Taiwan, and has visited the country multiple times. The day before the charges were laid Menendez published a statement challenging China’s reasoning for Taiwan’s exclusion from the United Nations.

Research Fellow at the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation Paul Huang (黃柏彰) told Taiwan News that Menendez’s fall from grace will be a blow to the Taiwan lobby in Washington. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) "has received Menendez numerous times and heaped lavish praise on him, which is now of course looking like an embarrassment to Taiwan,” he said.

Huang said Menendez’s fall does not come as a surprise, as reports of corruption investigations against the senator have been circulating for years. In 2015 Menendez stepped down from the same foreign policy position amid bribery charges that resulted in a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

AP reported that Menedez accepted international trips from a prominent donor to his political party, which he repaid once they became public. In 2017 the donor was sentenced to 17 years in prison, but had his sentence commuted by former U.S. President Donald Trump during his final hours in office.
Robert Menendez
Bob Menendez
Paul Huang
Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF)
Washington Taiwan lobby
Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Corruption in politics

RELATED ARTICLES

UN Resolution 2758 does not validate China's claims over Taiwan, say US senators
UN Resolution 2758 does not validate China's claims over Taiwan, say US senators
2023/09/21 15:14
Two polls paint strongly conflicting pictures of Taiwan's presidential race
Two polls paint strongly conflicting pictures of Taiwan's presidential race
2023/08/21 19:41
DPP's Lai continues to lead Taiwan presidential race after overseas trip
DPP's Lai continues to lead Taiwan presidential race after overseas trip
2023/08/21 15:03
Taiwan's DPP candidate retains lead in presidential race
Taiwan's DPP candidate retains lead in presidential race
2023/07/21 11:10
MOF welcomes US Taiwan Tax Agreement Act
MOF welcomes US Taiwan Tax Agreement Act
2023/07/14 19:21