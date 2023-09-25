Alexa
Taiwan's AH-64 Apaches sport fierce tiger shark paint

Helicopter features painting of tank being crushed by tiger shark's teeth

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/25 20:00
AH-64E Apache attack helicopter with tiger paint scheme. (Military News Agency photo)

AH-64E Apache attack helicopter with tiger paint scheme. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — AH-64E Apache attack helicopters were seen with a new tiger shark paint scheme that wowed crowds at a public airshow last weekend.

At the Army's Hukou Base in Hsinchu County on Sunday (Sept. 24), there was an open house titled "National Defense Knowledge Tour 112," reported Youth Daily News. Approximately 110,000 people participated in the event, which featured ground and air demonstrations, military equipment displays and achievements, military interactive experiences, talent recruitment, and a fair.

The event showcased active-duty equipment, including OH-58D Kiowa reconnaissance helicopters, UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters, CM-11 battle tanks, MIM-104F (PAC-3) Patriot missiles, CM33 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles, M109A5 self-propelled howitzers, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

Two AH-64E Apaches, painted in low-visibility camouflage with tiger shark's teeth, eyes, and stripes, became the highlight, attracting people who eagerly posed for photos. On one side of the tiger shark's mouth, a tank can be seen crushed by its jagged teeth.

As for the grand finale, the "Integrated Air-Ground Operations Exercise" featured coordinated maneuvers by troops from the Army's 542nd Armor Brigade and the Aviation and Special Forces Command, which conducted the exercise through simulated battlefield scenarios. Troops rapidly advanced towards the target area, and under simulated hostile conditions, they provided cover and carried out tactical actions, showcasing their comprehensive combat capabilities.

AH-64E Apache with special tiger paint scheme. (Military News Agency photo)

Eye and mouth of the tiger shark. (Military News Agency photo)

Tank being crushed by tiger shark's teeth. (Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)

(Military News Agency photo)
