Driving the Future: Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market 2031

Introduction

The global semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market is poised for remarkable growth, with expectations to reach a staggering USD 3,100 million by 2030, and a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8% from 2022 onwards. This substantial surge in demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous buses can be attributed to various factors, including technological advancements, the escalating rate of road accidents, a shortage of bus drivers, and the compelling need for more efficient bus operations, all contributing to an expanding market share.

Key Market Players

Prominent players shaping the landscape of this market include:

AB Volvo

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

Denso

Aptiv

Nvidia

Daimler

Proterra

Navya

Study Objectives

The primary objectives of this study are to define market sizes for different segments and regions, tracing recent trends and projecting values for the next eight years. The report blends qualitative and quantitative aspects to provide insights into the industry within each region and country under study. Furthermore, it delves into crucial aspects such as driving forces, challenges, and opportunities that will steer the market’s future growth. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Segmentation

The market is meticulously segmented as follows:

By Propulsion Type

Diesel Electric Hybrid

By Level of Automation

Level 1 Level 2 & Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

By Application

Shuttle Intercity/Intracity

By ADAS Feature

ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) BSD (Blind Spot Detection) LKA (Lane Keeping Assist) IPA (Intelligent Park Assist) TJA (Traffic Jam Assist) HP (Highway Pilot)

By Sensor

Ultrasonic Camera LiDAR Radar

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Study Timeline

The study covers the following time periods:

Historical year: 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

This market study caters to a diverse range of stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

In summary, the global semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market is at the forefront of a transformative revolution, with innovative technologies and increasing demand reshaping the future of public transportation. The market’s trajectory presents promising opportunities for both established players and new entrants eager to invest in this dynamic industry.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

