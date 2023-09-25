RPA Market Rise of Market Size Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

Report Ocean has recently published the “RPA Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive market research report delves into the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market in India, analyzing various key aspects, including components, organization sizes, applications, and industries. The report identifies UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, Kofax, and WorkFusion as the leading players in the Indian RPA market.

Market Growth Outlook

Growth Prediction

The RPA market in India is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of over 20.0% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for automating accounting and process management tasks. RPA vendors are also focusing on developing advanced intelligent process automation bots.

Role of RPA Software

RPA software plays a pivotal role in reducing the need for human resources in various customer support activities. By automating business processes, RPA minimizes workload and enables continuous 24/7 support from bots.

Indian RPA Market

While the RPA market in India is currently behind North America and Europe, it is considered a promising destination for future growth. RPA vendors are making efforts to establish a presence in the Indian market and gain an early-mover advantage. India is expected to witness significant growth in RPA adoption, with more players expanding their services and customizing solutions for local clients. However, challenges such as organizational structure changes and integration with RPA processes need to be addressed. The growth of RPA is poised to help organizations optimize their backend processes.

Competitive Analysis and Key Players

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the RPA market in India. Major financial organizations are investing in RPA to increase profitability. Key players are adopting strategies like collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

Key Vendors in the RPA Market in India

UiPath

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

Kofax

WorkFusion

These companies are actively expanding their client base, particularly in the telecom sector, to stay competitive. For example, SAP acquired Contextor to enhance its internal policies and RPA offerings, while Blue Prism acquired Thoughtonomy to bolster its intelligent automation and cloud services.

Market Segmentation

Component-based Segmentation

Software

Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Services, particularly support & maintenance, are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Organization Size-based Segmentation

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Large enterprises are anticipated to dominate the RPA market in India.

Application-based Segmentation

Customer Service

Finance & Accounting

Human Resource

Marketing

Logistics & Supply Chain

Customer service is expected to hold the largest market share.

Industry-based Segmentation

BFSI

Telecom & Media

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

BFSI is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Market Benefits

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the RPA market in India, highlighting the significance of RPA in combining automation technologies with rule-based and cognitive capabilities. RPA is expected to provide next-generation customer experiences in areas like healthcare, deploying intelligent features and automated controls. The report discusses the market in terms of components, organization sizes, applications, and industries. It also addresses the major challenges affecting market growth.

Regions/Countries Covered in the Report

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Key Players Covered in the Report

UiPath

Blue Prism

Automation Anywhere

Kofax

WorkFusion

