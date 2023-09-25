Digital Tire Solutions Market Navigating the Future of Market Size Key Insights and Strategies

Report Ocean has recently published the “Digital Tire Solutions Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive market research report focuses on the Digital Tire Solutions market in India. It covers various aspects of the market, including the type of vehicle, components, type of solution, and regional analysis. Additionally, it highlights key players in the Indian digital tire solutions market.

Market Drivers

India is witnessing increased involvement of tire manufacturers in the digital tire solutions segment. Several factors are driving the demand for digital tire solutions, including the need for enhanced fuel efficiency, safety, and tire lifespan. The digital tire ecosystem involves diagnostic management, notification services, and final report generation. Establishing a proper communication network is essential for IoT-based tire solutions, leading tire companies to form strategic partnerships with telecom firms. For example, in 2018, Continental tires partnered with Vodafone for its IoT-based tire monitoring platform, ContiConnect, which helps prevent tire-related breakdowns by transmitting tire temperature and pressure data via a wireless network.

Major Tire Manufacturers and Their Digital Solutions

Bridgestone PressureStat: Tire pressure and temperature monitoring system TreadStat: Tire and Rim Management software Toolbox: Digital tire assessment and asset tracking platform for truck and bus tires Digital Fleet Solutions Business acquired from TomTom: A data platform for connected vehicles Fleetpulse: Fleet management solution with tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Continental Tire ContiConnect: Digital Tire Monitoring Platform that analyzes and reports tire temperature and pressure data for heavy vehicles Other services: Includes tire information systems, TPMS, Electronic-Tire Information Systems (eTIS), valve sensors, and software for supporting the driver.

Goodyear Eagle 360: Concept tires with AI to aid the connected car ecosystem Goodyear Proactive Solutions: Solutions for fleet operators using predictive analytics technology (G-Predict) Includes TPMS for heavy vehicles, off-road vehicles, and Goodyear Drive-Over-Reader for measuring tread depth, load, and tire pressure

Michelin Track Connect: Connected tire solution developed with the help of startups Exotics Systems and Openium



Market Segmentation

Type of Vehicle

Trucks

Buses

Others (including heavy equipment machinery, passenger cars, and vans)

Components

Hardware (tire sensors, yard reading stations, and controlling devices)

Software (web portals, mobile applications, management tools)

Services (installation, maintenance, repair, emergency response)

Type of Solution

TPMS (monitoring air pressure in pneumatic tires)

Fleet solutions and services (constant inspection, maintenance, professional advice)

Region

North Zone

South Zone

East Zone

West Zone

Central Zone

Market Growth Projection

According to Report ocean Research, the digital tire solutions market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Report Highlights

The report aims to define, analyze, and forecast the digital tire solutions market in India based on various segments.

It provides insights into the key players in the market.

The report offers vendor profiles, including financial status, business strategies, and SWOT analysis.

It covers the competitive landscape, including M&A activities, joint ventures, collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

Key Players in the Report

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

Michelin

Tymtix

Garmin

WABCO

SKF

Pragathi Solutions

PressurePro

Schrader TPMS Solutions

Huf Hulsbeck & Fürst

Omron

Denso

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

