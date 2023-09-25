Revolutionizing Auto Insurance: Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market 2031

Introduction

In 2021, the Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market accelerated, boasting a valuation of US$ 28.1 billion. The road ahead holds tremendous promise, with a projected value of US$ 145.8 billion by 2030, marking a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.9% from 2022 to 2030. This exponential growth is fueled by flexible insurance premiums, reduced accident and vehicle theft risks, precise data collection, and decreased fuel consumption.

Key Market Players

Driving this transformative market are prominent players, including:

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA

AXA

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Danlaw Inc.

Desjardins Group

Insure The Box Limited

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre, S.A.

Metromile Inc.

Nationwide

Octo Technology

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Sierra Wireless

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

TomTom International BV

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Vodafone Automotive SpA

Zubie, Inc.

Market Overview

This comprehensive report on the Automotive UBI market offers an in-depth analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends from 2022 to 2030. It provides insights into the dynamics shaping the global landscape of usage-based insurance in the automotive sector.

Study Objectives

This comprehensive study aims to accomplish the following objectives:

Market Size & Forecast

Define market sizes for various segments and regions.

Project values for the next eight years.

Incorporate qualitative and quantitative aspects across regions and countries.

Understanding Insurance Types

Explore insurance types such as Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), Distance-based insurance, and Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

By Vehicle Type

Analyze insurance applications in Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

By Technology

Investigate the role of technology, including OBD-II, Smartphone, Blackbox, and Embedded Telematics.

By Vehicle Age

Assess usage-based insurance in New Vehicles and On-Road Vehicles.

By Region

Examine market dynamics, growth potential, and opportunities in regions across the globe.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented as follows:

By Insurance Type

Pay-how-you drive (PHYD) Pay-as-you drive (PAYD) Distance-based insurance Manage-how-you drive (MHYD)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Technology

OBD-II Smartphone Blackbox Embedded Telematics

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles On-Road Vehicles

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe (ROE)

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Study Timeline

The study spans the following periods:

Historical year: 2017, 2020

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

This comprehensive market study caters to a diverse range of stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

In conclusion, the Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market is poised for a transformative journey, driven by its ability to offer flexible premiums, reduce risks, and enhance data-driven insights. This market presents compelling opportunities for industry leaders and forward-thinking investors keen on reshaping the auto insurance landscape.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

