Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Power of Anticipation Preparing for the Future of Market Size

Report Ocean has recently published the “Blockchain in Supply Chain Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive market research report delves into the global blockchain in supply chain market, providing detailed insights into providers (application providers, middleware providers, infrastructure providers), applications (provenance tracking, payment & settlement, smart contracts, inventory management, counterfeit detection, compliance management, and others), verticals (retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, logistics, oil & gas, and others), and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The major vendors in the global blockchain in supply chain market include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Huawei, TIBCO Software, Auxesis Group, and Bitfury Group.

Market Projections

Report Ocean market research report forecasts a remarkable CAGR of approximately 60% for the global blockchain in supply chain market during the forecast period. Blockchain applications within the supply chain are built on permissioned ledgers, enhancing security and traceability. The market is set to grow as numerous IT players and startups initiate promising pilot projects. For instance, Nestle, a food retail giant, announced a pilot project to utilize open blockchain technology for tracking its products across the supply chain. This project will trace milk from producers and farms in New Zealand to warehouses and factories in the Middle East. Walmart is also testing blockchain applications to provide “farm-to-fork” traceability, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and food safety. IBM and Maersk are collaborating on cross-party, cross-border transactions using blockchain technology to enhance process efficiency. BHP is employing blockchain solutions to track samples both internally and externally from multiple providers.

Regional Influence

According to the blockchain in supply chain industry analysis, North America held the largest share of the global market in 2018. Key players like IBM and Microsoft continue to invest in blockchain technology, driving increased adoption in the supply chain. Notable companies like Bumble Bee Foods in North America are using blockchain technology for product traceability. The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth due to increased investments in blockchain-based startups.

Competitive Landscape

The report comprehensively covers and analyzes the global blockchain in supply chain market. Major vendors across various verticals are planning substantial investments in this market, expected to drive impressive growth in the coming years. Key players in the blockchain in supply chain market are adopting various growth strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and others, to strengthen their positions.

Key Vendors

IBM has recognized the potential of blockchain technology in supply chain management, with several projects in development and pilot stages.

Market Segmentation

By Providers

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

The application providers segment is estimated to dominate the market and is expected to experience significant growth at the highest CAGR, as application providers typically specialize in various protocol implementations.

By Applications

Provenance Tracking

Payment & Settlement

Smart Contracts

Inventory Management

Counterfeit Detection

Compliance Management

Others

Among these applications, provenance tracking is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, with smart contracts expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By Verticals

Retail & e-Commerce

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Logistics

Oil & Gas

Others

The retail & e-commerce segment is projected to dominate the market, while the healthcare & life sciences segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the blockchain in supply chain market, highlighting its advantages, such as greater scalability, increased innovation, enhanced transparency, and improved security. Blockchain in the supply chain adds trust and transparency among participants, resulting in enhanced supply chain efficiency. The report discusses the market based on providers, applications, verticals, and regions. Additionally, it provides insights into the major challenges impacting market growth.

Key Takeaways

Comprehensive understanding of potential market opportunities, precise market size, and forecast data.

Detailed market analysis focusing on blockchain in supply chain device growth.

Factors influencing the growth of the blockchain in supply chain market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Predictive analysis of the blockchain in supply chain industry in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights into major segments of the blockchain in supply chain market.

Latest market trend analysis affecting consumer buying behavior.

Key Stakeholders

Manufacturers and Suppliers

IT Companies

Supply Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Retailers

Healthcare Providers

Oil & Gas Companies

Research and Consulting Firms

Regulatory Authorities

End-users (Businesses and Consumers)

Region/Country Coverage in the Report

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players Covered in the Report

IBM

SAP

Microsoft

Oracle

AWS

Huawei

TIBCO Software

Auxesis Group

Bitfury Group

