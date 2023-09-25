Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Future of Market Size Thriving in a Changing Landscape

Report Ocean has recently published the “Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in India, covering key aspects such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and forecasts for the period up to 2025. The market comprises electric vehicle charging stations and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) that supply electrical energy to pure and hybrid electric vehicles.

Market Dynamics

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in India is influenced by various factors, including customer demand and government initiatives. To ensure the smooth operation of electric vehicle charging stations, a significant increase in the number of charging stations and points is required, as the average charging time for a vehicle is at least one hour. Currently, both government and private companies are the primary providers of charging stations in India. However, these sources alone may not meet the growing demand for charging services. Community charging stations, established by businesses, hotels, and resorts, are expected to play a crucial role in expanding the electric vehicle charging infrastructure, especially for long-distance travel.

A well-developed power grid infrastructure is a prerequisite for setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Power distribution companies are key stakeholders in this market. Importantly, setting up electric vehicle charging stations in India does not require a separate license, potentially increasing the number of charging stations across the country. Additionally, residential and commercial complexes are mandated to allocate 20% of their parking space for electric vehicle charging facilities, according to guidelines issued by the Housing and Urban Development Ministry of India in January 2019. Power distribution companies stand to benefit significantly, potentially earning over $6 billion per year by 2030 if electric vehicles constitute 30% of all vehicles in India.

Government support is a major driver of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in India. Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II scheme, the Government of India plans to provide subsidies for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and buses. This initiative is expected to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, consequently increasing the demand for electric vehicle charging stations. Furthermore, the government aims to propose a subsidy by July 2019 for deploying 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations in cities and along highways across the country.

Market Segmentation

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in India is segmented based on three key criteria:

Type of Charging

Direct Charging

Battery Swapping

Location

Cities

Highways

Component

Hardware Sockets Cables Charging Units

Software & Services Installation and maintenance of charging units Platform as a Service (PaaS) Other services (e.g., battery delivery and towing services)



Market Outlook

According to Report Ocean Research, the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in India is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This report aims to define, analyze, and forecast the market based on location, type of charging, and component segments. Additionally, it provides valuable insights for venture capitalists, executives, and decision-makers, offering competitor information, data analysis, and marketing plan development support.

Key Players

The report includes an analysis of key players in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in India, covering aspects such as financial status, business units, key priorities, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and viewpoints. The competitive landscape section of the report covers M&A activities, joint ventures, collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis. For privately held companies, financial information and segment revenues may be limited.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Sun Mobility

Tata Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra

ACME Group

Ather Energy

Cell Propulsion

Exicom

Panasonic

Semco Group

Fortum

Tritium

ABB

Ionex

Evteq Mobility

Delta Electronics

RRT Electro Power

