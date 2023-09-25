Construction Robot Market Future Market Size Trends Transforming Business Models and Opportunities

Report Ocean has recently published the “Construction Robot Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive market research report delves into the global construction robot market, providing insights into the factors driving its growth, potential obstacles, emerging opportunities, trends, and a forecast extending up to 2025. The construction industry, traditionally reliant on manual labor, is now experiencing a shift towards automation and robotics, driven by several key factors.

Market Dynamics

The adoption of automation and robotics in the construction industry is expected to gain momentum due to the following factors:

The emergence of startups and specialized players focusing on 3D printing for building construction.

Increasing investments from construction equipment manufacturers in autonomous construction vehicles and equipment.

Growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective buildings.

These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the global construction robot market, which is projected to reach approximately $190 million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation

The global construction robot market is categorized into three segments based on application, type, and region:

Application

3D-printing robots

Demolition robots

Bricklaying robots

Autonomous construction vehicles and equipment

Type

Cartesian robots

Cylindrical robots

Spherical robots

Humanoid robots

SCARA robots

Delta robots

Articulated robots

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW), including South America, the Middle East, and Africa

Regional Insights

North America stands as the leading revenue generator in the global construction robot market, with the United States contributing significantly to its market share. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region, notably China, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing rapid growth, making it one of the fastest-growing regions in the market. Key revenue-generating countries in 2018 included the US, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, France, and Denmark.

Application Insights

Demolition robots and autonomous construction vehicles and equipment played a substantial role in revenue generation within the global construction robot market in 2018. The increasing renovation activities in Europe and the US drive the demand for demolition robots, which streamline labor-intensive demolition processes. Companies such as Volvo, Caterpillar, and Komatsu are actively developing autonomous construction vehicles and equipment, aiming to enhance overall productivity in the construction sector. Additionally, the 3D-printing robot segment is expected to experience high growth due to increased investments by smaller pure-play vendors in this market. 3D printing offers faster construction and reduces the likelihood of errors, as building models are precisely designed and fed into the 3D printer.

Type Insights

The global construction robot market is segmented by type, including cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, spherical robots, humanoid robots, SCARA robots, delta robots, and articulated robots. Cartesian and delta robots are the most prevalent types, driven by the growing adoption of 3D printing in the construction industry. The forecasted period is expected to witness an increased demand for humanoid robots, which are in the prototype phase as of 2018. Humanoid robots can replace workers in construction sites, addressing labor shortages. For instance, Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) developed the humanoid robot HRP-5P in 2018 to tackle labor shortages in Japan by performing various construction tasks.

Key Players

The global construction robot market is primarily dominated by companies specializing in construction applications, including 3D printing, demolition, bricklaying, and autonomous vehicle/equipment development. Major vendors in this market include Built Robotics, Brokk, Caterpillar, Construction Robotics, Fastbrick Robotics, Komatsu, Apis Cor, Blueprint Robotics, Constructions-3D, and Husqvarna. Other prominent vendors include Avant Tecno, Contour Crafting Corporation, CyBe Construction, ICON Build, MudBots, S-Squared 3D Printers, Total Kustom, Volvo, and XtreeE.

Market Outlook

Report Ocean Research anticipates that the global construction robot market will exhibit a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This report aims to define, analyze, and forecast the market based on segments, including type, application, and region. It provides valuable insights to venture capitalists, executives, and decision-makers, offering competitor information, data analysis, and support for developing effective marketing strategies.

Key Takeaways

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of vendor profiles, covering financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and viewpoints.

It covers the competitive landscape, encompassing M&A activities, joint ventures, collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

For privately held companies, financial information and segment revenues may be limited.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

