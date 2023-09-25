IoT Monetization Future of Market Size A Catalyst for Business Transformation

Report Ocean has recently published the “IoT Monetization Market” Research Report 2023-2031, offering a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report delves deep into the market dynamics, including key trends, upcoming technologies, drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies. It also features company profiles and strategies of prominent players in the industry. With over 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, this global market study provides a thorough understanding of the market landscape. It presents a complete assessment, encompassing future trends, current growth factors, informed opinions, factual insights, and industry-validated market data, enabling accurate forecasts until 2031.

This comprehensive market research report provides a detailed segmentation of the global IoT (Internet of Things) monetization market. It categorizes the market based on organization size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), application (Commercial Building, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom, Smart Home Appliances, Government, Manufacturing, and Others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). The report identifies key market leaders, including Comarch, Amdocs, Ericsson, Magnaquest, Cerillion, JeraSoft, PortaOne, BillRun, NetCracker, and IoT Billing.

Market Dynamics

The global IoT monetization market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. This market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand from telecom and smart equipment manufacturers to monetize and manage smart equipment through connectivity and networks. The integration of various IoT devices and functions is expected to drive efficiency in smart products, along with the utilization of cloud technologies by enterprises.

IoT billing and invoicing vendors play a crucial role in helping companies optimize revenue generation and enhance customer experiences. Organizations across different industries globally are modernizing their offerings, expanding their customer reach, and improving operational efficiency for various IoT players within the ecosystem. Governments are also expected to leverage smart devices for monitoring and billing purposes, such as in toll collection and electrification of residential buildings and industries.

Regional Insights

As of 2019, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the global IoT monetization market. The region benefits from a high number of technology innovators and market disruptors, particularly in North America. The adoption of IoT platforms is expected to grow significantly in the United States and Canada. Enterprises in North America focus on enhancing custom-built IoT platforms, device monitoring, seamless integration, built-in security, and easy deployment. Asia Pacific is poised for substantial growth, driven by the market potential of countries such as China and India, along with investments in IoT and consumerization prospects in these growing markets. Europe is also expected to experience high growth, with Germany, the UK, and France housing many large and emerging enterprises in utilities and telecom equipment providers. IoT billing platforms enable enterprises to generate more revenue through subscription models and gain insights into customer usage patterns to enhance monetization strategies.

Application Insights

In 2018, demolition robots and autonomous construction vehicles and equipment played a significant role in generating revenue within the global construction robot market. The increasing demand for smart equipment and the need to manage them efficiently are driving the adoption of IoT monetization solutions. Transportation and logistics is another key application segment that held a significant market share in 2019 and is expected to continue growing during the forecast period. IoT billing and monetization solutions help streamline operations and enhance revenue generation for businesses in this sector.

Organization Size Insights

The SMEs segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. Small and medium-sized enterprises increasingly recognize the value of IoT monetization solutions in optimizing revenue and improving customer experiences.

Key Players

The global IoT monetization market is led by top Operations Support System (OSS)/Business Support System (BSS) players, IoT platform providers, and emerging digital vendors. These players are expected to grow due to the rising demand for comprehensive digital technologies. The key market players are adopting various organic growth strategies, such as new product launches and expansion initiatives, to maintain a strong market position with innovative products.

Key Vendors in the IoT Monetization Market:

Comarch

JeraSoft

Amdocs

Magnaquest

Cerillion

These companies leverage OSS/BSS technologies to enable smart product usage monitoring across various applications and infrastructure. Top telecom equipment manufacturers and OSS/BSS experts focus on delivering new offerings that benefit various players within the IoT ecosystem.

Market Outlook

The report forecasts that the global IoT monetization market will achieve a remarkable CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. It aims to define, analyze, and forecast the market based on segments, including organization size, application, and region. The report offers valuable insights to venture capitalists, executives, and decision-makers, providing competitor information, data analysis, and support for developing effective marketing strategies.

Key Takeaways

The report includes an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, covering financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and viewpoints.

It covers the competitive landscape, encompassing M&A activities, joint ventures, collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

For privately held companies, financial information and segment revenues may be limited.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

What are the global trends in the market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in industry? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for market?

What Are Projections of Global Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of market? What are the raw materials used for manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the market? How will the increasing adoption of for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global market worth? What was the value of the market in 2023/2022/2021?

Who are the major players operating in the market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Industry?

