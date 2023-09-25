China will need 3 carrier battle groups to invade Taiwan by 2027: Admiral

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光), chief of the general staff and convener of the Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program, believes that China will need at least three carrier battle groups to be capable of launching an invasion of Taiwan.

Huang was cited by CNA as saying that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) will need at least three carrier battle groups deployed to the northeast, southeast, and southwest of Taiwan to be in a position to invade the country. He added that there must also be a decline in U.S. military strength, and although he predicted that China will be able to invade Taiwan by 2027, "whether it attacks or not" will depend on other factors.

He analyzed that based on the scope of past PLA military exercises, the PLA is preparing three carrier battle groups. The first would be deployed in the southeastern waters of Taiwan to contain Guam, the second would be deployed in the northeastern waters to restrain U.S. and Japanese forces, and the third would be deployed in the southwest waters of Taiwan.

Based on this operational assessment, Huang said that he agrees with the 2027 timeline proposed by former Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Philip Davidson. He assessed that China will need to have at least three carrier battle groups by then, and it will also depend on U.S. combat capabilities.

Huang added that based on the timeline of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) third term, “China's military build-up speed, economic growth, and other internal factors will all be subject to continuous review.” He said that the Taiwanese military should significantly enhance its self-defense preparations before 2027, in order to "make him (Xi) modify or postpone the timeline."

The PLAN already has two carrier battle groups led by the Liaoning and the Shandong. The Fujian, China's first fully domestically designed aircraft carrier, was launched in June 2022 but is not yet fully operational.