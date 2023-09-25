Rain expected for Mid-Autumn Festival in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — WeatherRisk meteorologist Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) warned an offshore low pressure system along with northeasterly monsoon winds could bring rain over the long Mid-Autumn Festival weekend (Sept. 29–Oct. 1).

As for whether a tropical depression or typhoon could form over the holiday, Chia said it was unlikely, though more observation is still needed, per UDN. Taiwan’s typhoon season typically runs from May to November, with fewer opportunities for typhoons to form as weather cools in the autumn.

While the chances of a typhoon are unlikely this week, Chia said mountainous areas south of Taichung could experience sporadic showers beginning Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 26). Rain will then spread along Taiwan’s east coast from Taitung to the Hengchun Peninsula early Wednesday morning (Sept. 27).

Sporadic showers are also expected in Miaoli and Taiwan’s northeast coast on Thursday afternoon (Sept 28). Hsinchu, Yilan, and Hualien will also experience showers at the start of the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend on Friday afternoon (Sept. 29).

Brief showers are also expected in Taipei, Yilan, and Hualien on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 30), potentially disrupting plans for those hosting outdoor activities such as barbecues, or glimpsing the full moon over the Mid-Autumn Festival.

And from Saturday to Wednesday (Sept. 30-Oct. 4), a low-pressure system will create mostly stable weather across much of Taiwan, with many areas remaining hot. Chia noted a tropical depression could develop east of the Philippines early next week, though preliminary observations indicate the probability of a typhoon is not high.