Taipei mayor arrives in Seoul to attend World Cities Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) arrived in Seoul on Sunday (Sept. 24) to attend the 2023 World Cities Summit.

Chiang met with Han Cheol-soo, who served as South Korea’s ambassador to Taiwan from 1988 to 1991. After the termination of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and South Korea, he was the first director of the South Korean representative office in Taipei from 1993 to 1995.

Han emphasized the friendly bilateral relationship between Taiwan and South Korea and hoped for regional peace and stability without any conflicts, according to Taipei City Hall. He also wished Chiang success at the summit.

Chiang said that in recognition of Han's contributions to bilateral relations, the Taiwan government awarded him the Order of Brilliant Star.

The mayor later met with Taiwanese youth studying in South Korea on Sunday afternoon. He said that during his three-day visit, he will visit Seoul's innovation base and theaters on University Street to learn from Seoul's cultural and artistic industries and use them as policy references for Taipei in the future.

After a welcome banquet, he stopped at the famous “University Street” in Seoul and was introduced to the diverse theater spaces in the area by Han Seong-won, the representative of the South Korean theater company HJ Culture.

Han explained the presence of nearby universities and performing arts-related departments has been a source of fresh talent for the industry. The government, meanwhile, has provided tax incentives for theaters, so numerous corporations established their own theaters, intensifying competition, he said.

The World Cities Summit will last from Sept. 24-26.