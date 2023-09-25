Alexa
Braves reach 100 wins again, beat Nationals 8-5 behind Strider to secure doubleheader split

By PATRICK STEVENS , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/25 10:07
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, Sept. 2...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Allan Winans delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2...
Washington Nationals' Luis Garcia, left, celebrates with teammate CJ Abrams, right, after scoring on an RBI hit in by Nationals' Jacob Young during th...
Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy celebrates after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit in by Braves' Kevin Pillar during the second inning of a baseball game aga...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge delivers in the rain during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sun...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Allan Winans delivers in the rain during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday,...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies watches his foul ball in the rain during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, S...
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, and starting pitcher Allan Winans, right, talk on the mound in the rain during the fourth inning of a baseba...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington...
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, right, celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington, left, while advancing toward home base to score on a home run R...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon delivers during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Atlanta Bra...
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams fields a ground ball hit in by Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia for an out during the second inning of the secon...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington ...
Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams, left, celebrates with teammate Lane Thomas, right, after both score on a double hit in by Nationals' Keibert Ruiz dur...
Washington Nationals' Keibert Ruiz advances toward home base to score on a single RBI hit in by Nationals' Luis Garcia during the third inning of the ...
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia advances toward home base to score on a home run RBI hit in by Braves' Kevin Pillar during the fourth inning of the seco...
Atlanta Braves' Kevin Pillar crosses home base after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joan Adon delivers during the fourth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Atlanta Br...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spencer Strider earned his major league-leading 19th win and the Atlanta Braves got their 100th victory of the season Sunday night by defeating the Washington Nationals 8-5 for a doubleheader split.

Kevin Pillar and Forrest Wall homered, and Orlando Arcia drove in three runs for Atlanta (100-56), which has won 100 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002-03.

Luis García and Lane Thomas homered for last-place Washington, which dropped three of four in the series and has lost nine of 13 overall.

In the opener, rookie Jackson Rutledge earned his first major league victory as the Nationals won 3-2.

Strider (19-5) pitched 5 2/3 innings and yielded four runs on seven hits, including García’s solo shot in the sixth. The right-hander struck out four to give him 274 for the year, two shy of John Smoltz’s 1996 single-season modern franchise record.

Washington scored three runs in the third inning off Strider when Keibert Ruiz hit a two-run double and scored on García’s single two batters later.

Atlanta quickly erased the deficit. Matt Olson and Arcia hit RBI doubles in the fourth against Nationals starter Joan Adon (2-4), with Arcia coming around on Pillar’s drive to left.

Adon gave up four runs and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Wall’s two-run shot to right off Jose A. Ferrer in the sixth made it 6-3. It was his first big league home run. Arcia added a two-run single in the seventh.

Thomas lifted his 27th home run of the season to left off Raisel Iglesias in the ninth.

In the first game, Rutledge allowed a run over five innings in his third career start while combining with three relievers on a six-hitter. Jacob Young drove in two for Washington.

Sean Murphy hit a broken-bat home run in the ninth for Atlanta. Kyle Wright, who led the majors with 21 wins last season but has been limited to seven starts this year because of shoulder issues, allowed a run over three innings in his first relief appearance since 2019.

The second game was a makeup of Saturday's rainout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Placed RHP Charlie Morton on the 15-day injured list. Morton left his start Friday after one inning with right index finger inflammation. “It’s just going to be one of those things where he’s going to miss the Division Series and hopefully we can advance and have him ready for the LCS,” manager Brian Snitker said.

THOMAS JOINS 20-20 CLUB

Thomas stole his 20th base in the third inning of the second game, becoming the fourth Nationals player to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season since the club moved to Washington in 2005 — and the first since Bryce Harper in 2016. Ian Desmond (three times) and Alfonso Soriano also did it.

TAKING ATTENDANCE

Washington’s attendance for the season was 1,865,832, down 7.9% from last year’s total of 2,026,401. It is the lowest season attendance for the Nationals in a year without pandemic restrictions since the club drew 1,828,066 in 2010.

UP NEXT

Braves: After Monday’s off day, RHP Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.63 ERA) starts Tuesday as Atlanta returns home to start a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Nationals: Washington is also off Monday. The Nationals had not announced pitching plans for Tuesday’s opener of a two-game series at Baltimore.

___

