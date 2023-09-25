Rays 1B Yandy Díaz leaves game with right hamstring tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Díaz left in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with right hamstring tightness.

Díaz, second in the AL with .328 batting average, was hurt running out a first-inning infield single but stayed in the game. He was pulled after gingerly running to first when he flied out in the third.

“I think he's fine, going be to fine.” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays. “Sore. Way more precautionary getting him out of the game than maybe needing to come out.”

The playoff-bound Rays have been impacted by injuries.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (fractured right patella), outfielder Luke Raley (cervical strain) and reliever Jason Adam (left oblique strain) all went on the injured list in recent days.

All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Sunday due to quadriceps tightness and is day to day

Cash opted not to use Arozarenaa to pinch-hit for rookie Osleivis Basabe with two and two out in the eighth and the Rays down 7-5. Basabe struck out.

