Son scores twice as Tottenham rallies to draw 2-2 at Arsenal in north London derby

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored twice as Tottenham maintained its unbeaten Premier League record under Ange Postecoglou by holding Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the north London derby on Sunday.

Arsenal led twice through an own-goal by Cristian Romero and a penalty by Bukayo Saka, but Son made it 1-1 shortly before halftime and leveled again on a quick counter just a minute after the Gunners had scored their second.

Tottenham’s second goal came after a huge mistake by Jorginho, who dawdled on the ball in midfield and was dispossessed by James Maddison.

Both teams remained level on 14 points each after four wins and two draws to open the season, but fell four points behind leading Manchester City.

Tottenham has impressed under Postecoglou but this was seen as the biggest test yet for the manager’s attack-minded “Angeball” tactics.

And a point at Spurs’ biggest rival will only underline the feeling that the club is heading in the right direction after a disappointing last season under Antonio Conte.

Arsenal had the better start, though, and took the lead after Oleksandr Zinchenko robbed Spurs of possession. Arsenal worked the ball over to Saka on the right flank and he cut into the area before taking a left-footed shot that was deflected into his own net by Romero.

Gabriel Jesus should have doubled the lead in the 32nd when he robbed Maddison of the ball in the Tottenham area to have a free shot on goal, but fired it well over the bar.

In a free-flowing first half, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a great save in the 38th by diving to his right and palming away a shot from Brennan Johnson after a quick counter by Spurs.

But Son equalized in the 42nd when Maddison cut in from the left and picked out the South Korean, who beat three Arsenal defenders to the ball for a first-time finish inside the far post.

The goal came after Arsenal failed to clear the ball following another save from Raya to deny Johnson from close range.

Arsenal had to make a double substitution at halftime as central midfield duo Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira both went off injured and were replaced by Jorginho and Kai Havertz.

But the Gunners went back in front after they were awarded a penalty when Romero blocked a shot from Ben White with his arm and Saka calmly slotted his spot kick down the middle in the 54th.

But Jorginho’s howler shortly after the restart allowed Maddison to play Son clear on goal and the forward rolled a low finish past Raya.

Saka came closest to a winner in the 10 minutes of added time when his low shot from outside the area forced a one-handed save from Gulielmo Vicario. At the other end, substitute Richarlison had a shot deflected wide in the final seconds. ___

