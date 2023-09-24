Ukraine updates: Russian city targeted by Ukrainian drone strike

A Ukrainian drone struck a building in the Russian city of Kursk, local authorities claimed on Sunday.

DW has more on the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, September 24:

Zelenskyy talks reconstruction with American billionaires

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he met with billionaire financiers during his visit to the United States this week.

Among them were Michael Bloomberg, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink, and top hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

"The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees," he posted on Telegram.

"We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine."

Ukrainian drone hits Russian city

A Ukrainian drone reportedly hit a government building in the Russian city of Kursk, local authorities said on Sunday.

Kursk lies around 90 kilometers (50 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

"In Kursk, a Ukrainian drone attacked an administrative building in the central district," governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

"The roof was slightly damaged. Employees of the emergency services are working at the scene."

Last month, a Ukrainian drone strike damaged Kursk's railway station. Five people were injured and the building suffered significant damage.

Kyiv typically does not comment on reports of drone attacks within Russia's borders.

Russian strikes kill 74-year-old in Donetsk

A 74-year-old woman was killed due to a fire that brokeout after Russia launched an attack in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor's office told the Suspilne Donbass broadcaster.

The attack targeted the village of Elizavetivka.

Previous attacks by Russia on the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk had left 16 people injured, per official reports.

Because of high risk in the conflict-ridden region of Donetsk, Ukraine's government has recommended civilians to evacuate the region before winter starts.

About 250,000 people have since moved to other regions, among them 50,000 children, according to the Ukrainian Unian news agency.



Second shipment of Ukrainian wheat reaches Turkey

Despite Russia's threats to attack boats, the second shipment of Ukraine's wheat reached Turkey via Black Sea on Sunday.

The bulk-carrier Aroyat departed from the port city of Chornomorsk on Friday with 17,600 tons of wheat.

Since Russia withdrew from a UN-backed grain export deal, Ukraine has had to try a new sea route which passes through waters controlled by NATO member states.

The Aroyat was headed towards the Dardanelles Strait to reach the Mediterranean, according to the websites Marine Traffic and Vessel Finder.

The first shipment of wheat carrying 3,000 tons of wheat had safely arrived in Istanbul on Thursday. Global supplies of agricultural produce have taken a hit since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ukraine has been trying to weaken Russia's hold of Black Sea.

Ukrainian forces advance south

The Ukrainian military has been able to advance on the south front near the village of Werbowe, it said on Sunday.

"[Ukrainian] troops are pushing the enemy out of their positions near Werbowe in the Zaporizhzhia region," the General Staff in Kyiv said in a statement.

Ukraine has breached through the strongest Russian defenses in the region which included minefields, manned trenches, anti-tank trenches and concrete barriers, according to US-based Institute for the Study of War.

Under their counteroffensive strategy, Ukrainian troops aim to reach the Sea of Azov.

The breakthrough near Werbowe was also confirmed by Brigadier General Olexander Tarnavskyj in an interview with US broadcaster CNN.