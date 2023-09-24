Alexa
Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei wins gold in men's judo at Asian Games

Yang defeated South Korea's Lee Harim to win Taiwan's first gold at this year's competition

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/24 19:13
Yang Yung-wei celebrates after winning the final match in mens 60 kg judo event in Hangzhou, Sept. 24. 

Yang Yung-wei celebrates after winning the final match in mens 60 kg judo event in Hangzhou, Sept. 24.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese athlete Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) won the gold medal in the men’s 60 kg judo competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sunday (Sept. 24).

The gold medal marks the first gold for Taiwan’s contingent at this year’s Asian Games, and is also the 100th gold medal won by athletes representing Taiwan in the history of the Asian Games. Yang’s win over South Korea’s Lee Harim also happened on the eve of Yang’s 26th birthday, reported UDN.

Yang was overcome with emotion after winning the final match. Both Yang and his opponent, Lee, were bronze medalists at the previous Asian Games, which took place in Jakarta in 2018.

Lee and Yang were both at the top of their game, and the match was incredibly close. Yang was able to clench the victory, however, thanks to a “half point” that was awarded to Yang for an imperfect throw of Lee over his shoulder with close to 30 seconds remaining in the match.

Yang’s gold medal on Sunday brought the total number of medals won by Taiwanese athletes at the Asian Games to the triple digits. The first medal was won by Maysang Kalimud (楊傳廣) in the decathlon competition in 1954 at the 2nd Asian Games in Manila.

The full championship match between Yang and Lee can be viewed below.
Yang Yung-wei
Judo
Asian Games

