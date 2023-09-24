Alexa
Young swimmer dies during annual Sun Moon Lake swim

25-year-old man suffers cardiac arrest shortly after event begins in central Taiwan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/24 17:29
25,000 people joined the 41st annual Sun Moon Lake Swim event in Nantou, Sept. 24. 

25,000 people joined the 41st annual Sun Moon Lake Swim event in Nantou, Sept. 24.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A young swimmer participating in this year’s annual Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival passed away on Sunday (Sept. 24) morning due to sudden cardiac arrest.

A 25-year-old man, surnamed Yuan (袁), called for assistance after swimming about 100 meters as he began to experience a heart attack. Medical responders pulled him from the water, and after being loaded onto the rescue vessel, he stopped breathing.

They took him to a nearby first aid station at approximately 9:30 a.m. but despite receiving CPR from first responders, he remained unresponsive. He was then rushed to Puli Christian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, reported LTN.

Doctors at the hospital tried to revive Yuan for an additional 30 to 40 minutes, but the young man could not be revived.

Medical professionals speculated that the temperature difference between the hot air at 27 degrees Celsius and the cold water may have caused difficulty for some swimmers, reported UDN. Yuan was reportedly a large individual and the rigorous physical activity may have sparked the cardiac arrest.

A forensic examination will determine whether there were any other specific factors that contributed to Yuan’s death, per LTN. With the exception of Yuan, no serious injuries or incidents were reported at this year's Sun Moon Lake swim.
Sun Moon Lake
Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival
Sun Moon Lake Swim
heart attack
cardiac arrest
Puli Christian Hospital

