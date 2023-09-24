Taipei police officer arrested in connection to fraud ring

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei police officer was arrested on Friday (Sept. 22) on charges related to fraud, forgery, and disregard for her duties as a police officer.

The officer, a woman surnamed Chiu (邱), is suspected of working with an organized crime ring to engage in fraud and extortion, reported UDN. She is suspected of using police resources to share confidential information with the group, and of forging documents to assist their illegal activities.



According to reports, her arrest is part of a wider investigation into fraud ring activity being conducted by the New Taipei City District Prosecutor’s Office, which has seen a tremendous increase in fraud cases this year.

A separate UDN report indicates that Chiu’s boyfriend is a member of a fraud ring under investigation by authorities. She reportedly used her position as a police officer to leak confidential information on 20 individuals at the request of her boyfriend.



Chiu previously worked in the Zhongshan District police office, which is where most of the officer’s illegal activity occurred. In July, she was transferred to the Nangang District police office where she was arrested on Friday.

The Zhongshan District police office reportedly conducted an internal review of Chiu’s conduct in April. The review found that Chiu displayed poor discipline during her time working there, and it was noted that she had personal relations with several individuals known to have criminal backgrounds.

Chiu allegedly used a police vehicle to drive friends around Taipei on several dates in March and April. On one occasion, she drove a Zhongshan patrol car to New Taipei’s Xinzhuang District to a location that may be linked to the activity of a fraud ring, per UDN.

Inspector General for the Taipei Police Department, Yang Che-chang (楊哲昌), made a statement to the press on Sunday (Sept. 24) on Chiu's arrest. He said the Taipei Police Department is fully cooperating with the New Taipei District Prosecutor's Office, and that Chiu has been removed from the force in light of the serious nature of the charges.