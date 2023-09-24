Alexa
Taiwan's oversized yolk pastry to celebrate Moon Festival

Foodies can purchase the pastry at 13 locations

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/24 16:07
Taiwan's supermarket launches an oversized yolk pastry weights 3.7 kilograms. (Facebook, Neihu RT-mart photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's RT-mart launched a 50-times-larger-than-usual yolk pastry for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The giant pastry, which weighs around 3.7 kilograms and uses 53 salty yolks, was first spotted at the Neihu branch of RT-mart by a netizen who shared a photo on Facebook. The photo quickly went viral, with many people inquiring about how to buy the pastry.

In response to the demand, RT-mart has begun selling the giant yolk pastry at 13 branches. The pastry is made with a crispy husk made with butter and stuffed with adzuki bean paste, according to Super Taste.

The secret to the delicious dessert is the well-selected salted duck eggs, which are marinated for over 30 days in Pingtung in southern Taiwan. The bean paste filling also uses a reduced sugar formula and adds butter for a less sweet and greasy taste.

The giant yolk pastry is priced at NT$2,500 (US$78) and takes four hours longer to make than a regular yolk pastry.

The oversize pastry is priced at NT$2,500. (Facebook, Neihu RT-mart photo)
