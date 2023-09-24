Alexa
25,000 people swim across Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan

41st Annual Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival takes place this weekend

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/24 15:16
25,000 swim across Sun Moon Lake. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 41st Annual Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival saw approximately 25,000 swimmers brave the 3-kilometer course on Sunday morning (Sept. 24).

The swim began at Zhaowu Pier (朝霧) and ended at Ita Thao Pier (伊達). This year's participants were from 33 different countries, and 195 disabled swimmers also took part in the event, per LTN.

For the opening ceremony, Nantou County Magistrate Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) accompanied former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and others to release 10,000 Aruzay, colloquially referred to as “Presidential Fish," at Shuishe Pier (水社). Two politicians fired a pistol at Zhaowu Pier to officially commence the race, and swimmers entered the water in batches.

Former President Ma Ying-jeou participates in annual Sun Moon Lake swim for 10th time. (CNA photo)

The Nantou County Government said that after implementing unified swimming standards, including the use of floaties and swimming caps, the number of accidents in the water was reduced. The government also recruited staff from the fire department, police bureau, and health bureau to ensure the safety of participants.

Other organizations, such as the Diving and Rescue Association of Taiwan, the Red Cross Society, Changhua Christian Hospital, Puli Christian Hospital, and the National Airborne Service Corps, remained on standby.
Sun Moon Lake
Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival
Nantou County Government
former president Ma Ying-jeou
Nantou County Magistrate Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華)

