Ukranian filmmaker opens Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian filmmaker Alisa Kovalenko visited Taiwan to present the opening film of the Taiwan International Human Rights Film Festival on Sunday (Sept. 23).

Her film, "We Will Not Fade Away,” traces daily life in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February last year. Speaking at a press event associated with the film festival, she said Taiwan and Ukraine are very similar, with democracy being akin to a long-distance race and a lifelong responsibility, per CNA.

Kovalenko has in-depth knowledge of the war as she was an army volunteer. She said the most difficult part of this duty was facing the deaths of her comrades every day.

Kovalenko says it is her first visit to Taiwan and was shocked and surprised by the invitation. "I follow political news and know the situation in Taiwan very well. Taiwan and Ukraine have many of the same problems as we both have to fight for democracy."

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many people began to say, "Today Ukraine, Taiwan tomorrow."

Kovalenko believes that democracy is like a garden that needs to be tidied and cultivated every day, regardless of whether a threat hangs in the air. She believes that when Russia’s conflict with Ukraine began in 2014, Ukrainians lost too much and didn’t realize the extent of the threat they were facing. "Maybe we realized it when it was too late. Taiwanese people have already realized this threat and know that something must be done.”



Alisa Kovalenko wears special socks supporting her native Ukraine. (CNA photo)