No. 6 Ohio State squeezes past No. 9 Notre Dame on Trayanum's last-second TD run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chip Trayanum plunged across the goal line from a yard out with 1 second left and No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 9 Notre Dame 17-14 on Saturday night.

Trayanum’s score capped a gutty game-winning drive by Kyle McCord and the Buckeyes that included a fourth-down conversion and a third-and-19 completion that got Ohio State to the Notre Dame 1 with time for two plays.

After an incomplete pass on second down, the Buckeyes went to a running play with 3 seconds left to take advantage of an overloaded defense to one side and what appeared to be only 10 defenders on the field for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame (4-1) took the lead when Sam Hartman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr. with 8:22 to go to make it 14-10. The Fighting Irish defense came up with a fourth-down stop on its 11-yard line on the next drive.

But the defense couldn’t come up with a second stop. Notre Dame still hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 1936.

NO. 1 GEORGIA 49, UAB 21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tight end Brock Bowers caught two of Carson Beck’s three touchdown passes, including a 41-yarder that helped Georgia overcome a sluggish start and beat UAB.

Beck threw for 337 yards and ran for a score for Georgia (4-0), which pulled away after the Blazers pulled even at 7-all early in the second quarter. The Bulldogs led 28-14 at halftime. Beck and other starters left the game when Georgia led 42-14 late in the third quarter.

Bowers caught nine passes for 120 yards.

Georgia lost fumbles on punt and kickoff returns and failed to connect on some big-play chances in its passing game. The Bulldogs still had more than enough offense to beat the Blazers (1-3) and extend their school-record winning streak to 21 games.

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 31, RUTGERS 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 18-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan late in the first half and Michigan went on to beat Rutgers with coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline for the first time since serving a school-imposed three-game suspension.

The Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went ahead by 17 points on Mike Sainristil’s 71-yard interception return with 4:31 left in the third quarter. Blake Corum’s second rushing touchdown of the game — his eighth score of the season — put Michigan up 31-7 early in the fourth.

The Scarlet Knights (3-1, 1-1) took a 7-0 lead on the third snap of the game on Gavin Wimsatt’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Christian Dremel, but they missed chances to score more in each quarter.

NO. 3 TEXAS 38, BAYLOR 6

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jonathon Brooks ran for two touchdowns and Texas got a dominant game from its defense to overpower Baylor.

Texas will join the Southeastern Conference next year. The game was the 113th meeting between the Longhorns and Bears and the final one for the foreseeable future in a series that dates to 1901.

The Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) made quick work of the Bears (1-3, 0-1) with an explosive first half that included a 40-yard touchdown run from Brooks and a 29-yard scoring run from quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Texas sacked Baylor's Sawyer Robinson five times.

NO. 4 FLORIDA STATE 31, CLEMSON 24, OT

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman to start overtime and Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Clemson and snap a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

Travis also threw for another TD and ran for a score for the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had not beaten Clemson (2-2, 0-2) since an overtime victory in 2014.

FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach forced a fumble by Cade Klubnik and scooped it up for a 56-yard TD return to tie things at 24-all with 31 seconds left in the third quarter.

Clemson had a chance to take a late lead, but Jonathan Weitz, a graduate student who left the team before the season only to return after the Tigers had issues in the kicking game, missed a 29-yarder with under two minutes remaining.

NO. 5 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 42, ARIZONA STATE 28

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 322 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, Marshawn Lloyd ran for 154 yards and No. 5 Southern California outlasted Arizona State’s upset bid.

Nearly five-touchdown favorites, the high-scoring Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) were off-kilter offensively for long stretches, plagued by ill-timed penalties and an early fumble in their own end.

USC had a touchdown negated by a penalty, lost a fumble to set up an Arizona State score and turned it over deep in the Sun Devils’ end in the third quarter.

The Trojans’ defense stepped up while the offense stagnated, coming up with three big sacks — one that led to a fumble by Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne near midfield. Williams darted and danced through Arizona State’s defense on the ensuing drive, hitting Brenden Rice for a 29-yard touchdown and a 35-21 lead.

Arizona State pulled within a touchdown on Cam Skattebo’s balancing-act 52-yard touchdown, but Williams found Tahj Washington on a 45-yard TD pass to make it 42-28. Williams also hit Rice on a 25-yard TD in the first half and scored on a pair of 1-yard runs.

The Sun Devils (1-3, 0-1) opened up the playbook to keep up with the Trojans, a week after turning it over eight times in their first home shutout loss since 1988.

NO. 7 PENN STATE 31, NO. 24 IOWA 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw four touchdown passes and Penn State forced four turnovers by Iowa.

Tyler Warren caught two touchdowns and Khalil Dinkins and KeAndre Lambert-Smith each caught one for the Nittany Lions (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who possessed the ball for more than 42 minutes in rainy weather.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs recovered two fumbles and Adisa Isaac and Zuriah Fisher grabbed each grabbed loose balls for a Penn State defense that allowed just 76 total yards.

With Iowa driving in Penn State territory on its second possession, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton jarred the ball loose from tight end Erick All. Jacobs jumped on it to spoil what turned out to be the Hawkeyes’ best chance of scoring.

NO. 8 WASHINGTON 59, CALIFORNIA 32

SEATTLE (AP — Rome Odunze scored on an 83-yard punt return and a 35-yard reception in the first half, Edefuan Ulofoshio returned an interception 45 yards for a score on the first possession of the game, and No. 8 Washington scored 45 first-half points.

Washington led 14-0 before star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ever saw the field. And when he did, Penix threw for three first-half touchdowns as the Huskies tied a school record for points in a half.

Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) made everything look surprisingly easy, leading by as much as 40 against an opponent that’s been a problem in recent years.

Penix played into the third quarter and finished 19 of 25 for 304 yards. He found Ja’Lynn Polk for touchdowns of 8 and 24 yards, the first of which Polk pinned the ball against his helmet as he went to the turf.

Odunze followed up his TD catch in the first half with a 13-yard scoring reception in the third quarter on a screen pass.

Polk finished with eight catches for 127 yards and Odunze had five receptions for 125 yards.

NO. 10 OREGON 42, NO. 19 COLORADO 6

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw three touchdown passes and Oregon emphatically slammed the brakes on Coach Deion Sanders’ “Cinderella story,” routing Colorado.

The Ducks (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) were up 35-0 at halftime after coach Dan Lanning sent them into the matchup of unbeatens with a fiery pregame speech that took direct aim at the star-studded hype machine that has followed Coach Prime’s team.

It was a big-game atmosphere, but the Buffs (3-1, 0-1) were no match for the Ducks.

Troy Franklin caught eight passes for 126 yards and two scores for Oregon.

Nix completed his first 11 passes and 28 of 33 before he was pulled to start the fourth quarter. He also ran for an 11-yard TD.

Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders completed 23 of 33 passes for 159 yards and a late touchdown. He was sacked seven times.

NO. 11 UTAH 14, NO. 22 UCLA 7

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Karene Reid returned an interception for a touchdown and Landen King had a TD catch for Utah, which used a stifling defensive performance to beat UCLA with quarterback Cam Rising sidelined.

Rising, who tore an ACL in last season’s Rose Bowl, practiced without limits each day and warmed up in pads and full uniform before reappearing just before kickoff in a T-shirt.

And then a suffocating defense carried the day for the Utes (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12).

Nate Johnson was 9 of 17 for 117 yards as Utah rushed the ball 48 times. Jaylen Glover had 25 carries for 86 yards.

Freshman Dante Moore found Josiah Norwood for a 17-yard touchdown with 3:39 to play to help the Bruins (3-1, 0-1) avoid their first shutout in 12 years.

NO. 12 LSU 34, ARKANSAS 31

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns, and Damian Ramos kicked a 20-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to lift LSU past Arkansas.

Daniels hit Brian Thomas twice for 49-yard touchdowns and found Malik Nabers for 8- and 20-yard scores.

Daniels commenced the decisive drive with a 36-yard pass to Nabers. Logan Diggs followed with a 21-yard run up the middle to help set up a kick that lifted LSU (3-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) to its third straight victory since losing to No. 4 Florida State.

Thomas finished with 133 yards receiving on five catches. Nabers had eight receptions for 130 yards.

KJ Jefferson passed for 289 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas (2-2, 0-1).

NO. 13 ALABAMA 24, NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI 10

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s offense busted out of the doldrums in the second half and the Crimson Tide’s defense was strong throughout in a victory over Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) scored 18 points in a 14-minute span — one more than the team managed against South Florida last weekend — to pull away from the Rebels (3-1, 0-1) in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The result was Alabama’s eighth straight win over Ole Miss, but not the kind of performance that assuaged concerns about the shaky offensive play. The Tide’s eight-year streak in the Top 10 ended this week.

NO. 21 WASHINGTON STATE 38, NO. 14 OREGON STATE 35

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Josh Kelly caught three touchdowns, Cameron Ward passed for 404 yards and accounted for five scores, and Washington State withstood Oregon State's late rally.

In a game billed as the Pac-2 championship, the Cougars pulled out their second victory of the season over an AP Top 25 foe. They led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter before the Beavers (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) mounted a furious rally.

Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Velling with 1:12 left to pull the Beavers within 38-35. The Cougars (4-0, 1-0) recovered the ensuing onside kick after a mad scramble for the ball.

Ward threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half. He also had a 1-yard TD run. Kelly caught eight passes for 159 yards and hauled in two spectacular one-handed grabs, the latter of which went for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 20, CINCINNATI 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for 322 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as Oklahoma welcomed Cincinnati to the Big 12 Conference with a 20-6 defeat.

The UCF transfer completed 26 of 38 passes, rebounding from his three-interception performance in his last trip to Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium in 2019 and notching his first career victory in three tries against the Bearcats.

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) outgained Cincinnati 322-202 through the air, as the Bearcats (2-2, 0-1) got their first taste of the Big 12 since moving from the American Athletic Conference in July.

Cincinnati’s points came on two field goals. The Bearcats have now gone 15 straight drives without scoring a touchdown, dating back to last week’s overtime loss at home to in-state foe Miami (Ohio).

NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 41, PITTSBURGH 24

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Drake Maye threw for 296 yards, including an impressive left-handed flip for a touchdown, and ran for two more scores as North Carolina beat Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels improved to 4-0 for the first time since 1997 — the final year of coach Mack Brown’s first stint at UNC before leaving for Texas.

Maye completed 22 of 30 passes. The right-hander’s lefty toss to Kobe Paysour for a 7-yard score late in the first half gave the Tar Heels some breathing room in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Omarion Hampton ran for 66 yards and a touchdown for UNC. J.J. Jones caught six passes for 117 yards and Alijah Huzzie returned a punt 52 yards for a score as the Tar Heels beat Pitt (1-3, 0-1) for the first time since 2018.

Rodney Hammond ran for 83 yards and a touchdown and Kenny Johnson raced 100 yards on a kickoff return for a score for the Panthers, who lost quarterback Phil Jurkovec to an undisclosed injury late in the first half after he took a hit by UNC’s Tayon Holloway, who was ejected for targeting on the play.

NO. 18 DUKE 41, UCONN 7

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Riley Leonard threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as Duke routed UConn in the Blue Devils’ first road game of the season.

Duke (4-0) held UConn (0-4) to 203 total yards. The Blue Devils allowed just 32 yards in the first half to take a 27-0 lead. The Huskies only score came with 12 seconds left in the game.

Duke defensive end DeWayne Carter put an exclamation point on the win in the third quarter. The 305-pound captain picked up a Jalen Mitchell fumble and rumbled 27 yards for a touchdown.

NO. 20 MIAMI 41, TEMPLE 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns, Henry Parrish Jr. rushed for 139 yards and two scores, and Miami moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017 in a win over Temple.

Van Dyke completed 17 of 24 passes for 220 yards and guided the Hurricanes to a 24-0 lead in the first half. Parrish took it from there and led a rushing offense that outgained the Owls 242 yards to 1 through three quarters and 323-11 overall.

The Hurricanes rolled to their 14th straight win over Temple (2-2), a streak largely built on the programs’ years together in the Big East.

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 45, UTSA 14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III threw for 156 yards and ran for 89 in the first half, leading Tennessee past UTSA.

Milton played a key role in three early touchdowns for the Volunteers (3-1) — an 81-yard scoring run on the first play of the game and TD passes to Ramel Keyton and Kaleb Webb — as they took a 31-0 lead into halftime.

The Roadrunners (1-3) struggled without quarterback Frank Harris, who missed his second game with turf toe.

The offensive outburst was a welcome release for Tennessee, which had trouble the last two weeks in a win over Austin Peay and a loss to Florida.

NO. 25 FLORIDA 22, CHARLOTTE 7

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ricky Pearsall made a one-handed catch that will be hard to top this season, Trey Smack kicked five field goals and Florida overcame a lackluster performance to beat Charlotte.

The Gators (3-1) won their third consecutive game since losing at then-No. 14 Utah.

Graham Mertz completed 20 of 23 passes for 259 yards, with a touchdown and a fumble. Pearsall finished with six receptions for 104 yards, none better than his leaping snag down the seam that led to a field goal and a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Jalon Jones, who originally signed with Florida in 2019, led Charlotte (1-3) with 65 yards rushing and a touchdown. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards.

