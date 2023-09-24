New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson signs a four-year extension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orlans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson has signed a four-year contract extension, general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.

The extension, which runs through the 2027 season, is worth up to $52 million with about $35 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the financial details of the contract, first reported by NFL Network, were not released.

Granderson is in his fifth NFL season and first as a full-time starter after beating out 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner for the job in the preseason. He has a team-leading 2 1/2 sacks to go with a forced fumble. The Saints (2-0) play at Green Bay (1-1) on Sunday.

The former Wyoming standout has played in 56 NFL games with nine starts. He has 17 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Last season, he played in all 16 games with four starts and had a career-high 5 1/2 sacks. That season, he played behind Marcus Davenport, who left for Minnesota in free agency.

Grandson's extension comes as Turner rehabilitates from foot surgery after an injury in the season opener that landed him on injured reserve.

Granderson played four seasons at Wyoming, where he had 16 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. His draft stock was undermined by legal trouble, however, after two women accused him of unwanted sexual contact at his Laramie, Wyoming, apartment in November 2018.

Granderson was placed on six months' probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact.

The Saints signed him as an undrafted free agent and he made the active roster as a rookie.

NOTES: The Saints placed running back Jamaal Williams (hanstring) on injured reserve and elevated defensive backs Jonathan Abram and Cameron Dantzler from the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL