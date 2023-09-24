Angels' Tyler Anderson to finish season on IL with knee soreness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson will not start as scheduled on Sunday and will be placed on the injured list with left knee soreness, ending his first season with the Angels.

Manager Phil Nevin announced the move after Saturday's 1-0 victory against the AL Central champion Minnesota Twins. Anderson was scheduled to start the series finale but was experiencing more soreness following a bullpen session on Friday.

“Felt pretty good yesterday and then just didn’t really respond," Anderson said. "Didn’t bounce back very well today. If I felt better today than yesterday, I was definitely going to start tomorrow. That was my plan but just kind of regressed.”

Anderson, 26, ends the season with a 6-6 record, a 5.43 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 141 innings. He signed a three-year, $39 million with the Angels in the offseason after spending 2022 with the crosstown Dodgers when he went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA.

Los Angeles has not announced a starter for Sunday's afternoon game in Minnesota.

