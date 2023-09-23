France: Protests against police brutality turn violent

Thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against police violence and racism. The protests were sparked by ongoing anger over the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk in June.

However, numerous groups and initiatives with demands for immigration rights, affordable housing and economic justice also took part in the demonstrations. They denounced systemic racism, police violence and growing social inequalities.

Some 100 rallies took place nationwide. Unions said around 80,000 people were expected to protest across France in response to a call by radical leftists, but police put the number at 13,800.

Violent incidents in Paris

A demonstration in Paris saw some clashes between protesters and police.

A report from French news agency AFP said hundreds of people wearing black and in hoods broke away from the main march of several thousand people. They reportedly smashed the windows of a bank branch and attacked a police car with iron rods.

A video later published by the BFMTV channel showed a group of masked protesters running after the car, repeatedly kicking it, as one man smashes a window with a crowbar. An officer can be seen getting out and brandishing his service weapon, but does not fire it, before getting back in the vehicle.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said three people had been arrested over the incident.

"We see where anti-police hatred leads," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, denouncing "unacceptable violence" against the police.

Killing of Nahel Merzouk

The death of Nahel Merzouk by a police bullet led to days of massive riots in June and July. The unrest, which included arson and looting, erupted after video footage showed the young man did not try to run over the officers during a police check, as initially claimed.

Authorities eventually restored calm with a massive police presence. Since then, the government of President Emmanuel Macron has neither presented a concept to improve the situation in the socially isolated suburbs nor has the police behavior been critically analyzed.

According to a report by the Inspectorate General of the National Police (IGPN), a total of 38 people died and 66 were injured in police operations in 2022, compared to 37 deaths and 79 injuries in 2021.

