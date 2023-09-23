Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Quad foreign ministers oppose military changes to Indo-Pacific status quo

US, Japan, Australia, India foreign ministers meet in New York

  852
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/23 17:54
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Foreign Ministers Penny Wong of Australia, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, and Kamikawa Yoko of Japan. (...

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Foreign Ministers Penny Wong of Australia, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India, and Kamikawa Yoko of Japan. (...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York Friday (Sept. 22), foreign ministers of the “Quad” nations Japan, India, Australia, and the United States strongly opposed unilateral changes by military force of the Indo-Pacific status quo.

The joint statement issued at the end of the meeting was motivated by concern over China’s aggressive stance in the waters of East and Southeast Asia, CNA reported. The Quad foreign ministers discussing the issue were: Japan’s Kamikawa Yoko, Penny Wong of Australia, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for India, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The four diplomats underlined the importance of international law, promising cooperation to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific. The next Quad meeting will be hosted by Japan next year, they decided.

The foreign ministers of Japan and India also held a separate meeting, where they voiced their interest in developing a closer strategic partnership. For Kamikawa, it was her first overseas trip since her appointment as foreign minister on Sept. 13.
Quad
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue
Antony Blinken
Kamikawa Yoko
Penny Wong
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
UN General Assembly
Indo-Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan refutes false claim it seeks to join UN under name 'Taiwan'
Taiwan refutes false claim it seeks to join UN under name 'Taiwan'
2023/09/21 20:55
Taiwan's former armed forces chief wants joint reporting with US, Japan, Philippines
Taiwan's former armed forces chief wants joint reporting with US, Japan, Philippines
2023/09/14 20:39
Taiwan defense white paper outlines plan for 7,700 drones
Taiwan defense white paper outlines plan for 7,700 drones
2023/09/12 17:38
G20 Summit ‘win’ for India, Russia, China
G20 Summit ‘win’ for India, Russia, China
2023/09/11 12:30
Taiwan envoy to New Zealand highlights regional Chinese threat
Taiwan envoy to New Zealand highlights regional Chinese threat
2023/09/11 10:04