New Mexico governor pushes for more Taiwanese investment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham praised her state as the perfect place for Taiwanese investment while meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (Sept. 21).

Grisham said New Mexico's location near the border with Mexico makes it “packed with economic potential.” The state has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to develop infrastructure at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, she said, per a Presidential Office press release.

Multiple famous brands are already located at or near the border region, and other foreign companies are beginning to recognize the area’s potential, she said.

New Mexico is dedicated to ensuring a trained workforce for Taiwanese companies that expand into New Mexico, Grisham said. “We have taken incredible strategic efforts to make sure our actions result in a better workforce capacity,” she said.

This includes free college and childcare, to make sure every New Mexican can pursue higher education, and join the workforce without worrying about the wellbeing of their children, the governor said.

Grisham mentioned that Taiwan-based power cable manufacturer Hota recently finalized a deal to set up a new manufacturing facility in the state, investing US$99 million (NT$3.18 billion) into the project and creating 350 jobs. She said the state is also host to Admiral Cable and Cymmetrik facilities — a Taiwanese power cable manufacturer and a label printing technology company, respectively.

The governor pointed out that Taiwan and New Mexico share common values. “We believe in supporting families, women, and our children, and see the value of our women returning to the workforce,” she said.

Since Grisham took office in 2019, Taiwan and New Mexico have signed an economic and trade MOU, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The state also opened a trade office in Taipei.

In 2022, Taiwan became New Mexico’s sixth-largest export market and seventh-largest source of imports. Grisham’s visit follows trips made by the governors of Arizona and Michigan.