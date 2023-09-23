Watch explosion at golf ball factory in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video was posted Saturday (Sept. 23) showing an explosion at a golf ball factory where a massive fire broke out early Friday (Sept. 22) evening.

The fire broke out at a golf ball factory operated by Launch Technologies Co. Ltd., in Pingtung Science Park. Shortly after firefighters entered the factory there was a blast that killed three firefighters. It injured others and left at least four firefighters and three employees trapped after part of the factory collapsed due to the explosion.

Early on Saturday morning, Cheng Jung-kuei (鄭榮貴), deputy director general of the Chiayi City Volunteer Fire Corps uploaded a 26-second surveillance camera footage of the blast, reported UDN. In the video, which was also posted by New-reporter.com, a giant fireball appears behind a large yellow building in the foreground.



Firefighters planned to attack fire from four directions, finger points to area firefighters were injured. (CNA photo)

Debris can be seen being ejected high in the air from the force of the blast. Huge plumes of black smoke can then be seen billowing from the site of the explosion.

Employees wearing blue uniforms can be seen running to peer around the corner of the building to see what happened. Such was the power of the blast that 10 glass windows at Pingtung City's Cian-Jin Elementary School, which is about 600 meters away from the plant, shattered, reported CNA.

Due to concerns about air toxic pollution and dust falling from the fire, classes have been canceled at the school.

According to an update from Pingtung County Government on Saturday, six people died from the fire and subsequent explosions, including three fighters and three factory workers, reported Liberty Times. Over 100 people have been injured and there are four people still missing inside the factory, including one firefighter.



Damage to factory and fire truck. (Pingtung County Government photo)

Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) at the Legislative Yuan on Saturday said the initial explosion occurred moments after firefighters entered the section of the factory that was ablaze. He added the blast did not occur after firefighters started spraying water on the fire, as was previously reported by multiple media outlets.

Pintung County Fire Chief Hsu Mei-hsueh (許美雪) told the media on Saturday that firefighters confirmed the presence of a peroxide-based oxidizer inside, reported Yahoo. Therefore, they were prohibited from using water and could only use dry agents to extinguish the fire.

Further investigation is needed to determine the cause of the fire, the ignition point, and whether factory operators sprayed water on the flames.



Explosion recorded at factory on Friday morning. (Facebook, Cheng Jung-kuei screenshot)