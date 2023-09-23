Alexa
AP PHOTOS: King Charles and Camilla share moments both regal and ordinary on landmark trip to France

By Associated Press
2023/09/23 13:07
Britain's Queen Camilla plays table tennis as Britain's King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, and mayor of Saint-...
Britain's King Charles III waves to children as he is welcomed by Bordeaux mayor Pierre Homeric, center, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at the Bordeaux city h...
Britain's Queen Camilla , left, French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron, second left, and Britain' s King Charles III talk to children...
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III leave the Elysee Palace for a walk to the British ambassador to France's resid...
Britain's King Charles III addresses French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament at the French Senate, Thursday, Sept. 21, ...
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III toast during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versaille...
French President's wife Brigitte Macron, left, and Britain's Queen Camilla smile during their visit to the "Bibliotheque Nationale de France" (BNF - F...
Britain's King Charles III addresses French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament, at the French Senate Thursday, Sept. 21, ...
Britain's King Charles III addresses lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament at the Senate, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris....
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Britain's King Charles III during their visit to the Museum of Natural History to meet business lea...
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's King Charles III, left, visit the Jardin des Plantes' tropical greenhouse during their visit to the Mus...
Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept...
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral rebuilding site, Thursday, Sept, 21 2023 in Paris. On the second ...
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose at a plaque named after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II at the Flower Market Thursday, Sept. 21,...
Britain's King Charles III meets residents after visiting the Flower Market Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris. The royal couple's trip started Wednesd...
French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's King Charles, left, attend a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in Versai...
Britain's King Charles III meets residents after visiting the Flower Market Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Paris. The royal couple's trip started Wednesd...
French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain's King Charles III, center left, and Queen Camilla arrive for...
French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain's King Charles III, center left, and Queen Camilla arrive for...
Britain's King Charles III meets children as he is welcomed Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at the Bordeaux city hall, southwestern France. After pageantry and...
Britain's Queen Camilla plays table tennis as King Charles III looks on during a visit to a gymnasium Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in Saint-Denis, outside...
Britain's King Charles III addresses French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament at the French Senate, Thursday, Sept. 21, ...
French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of parliament applaud Britain's King Charles III before his address at the French Senate, Thu...
Britain's Queen Camilla waves as she leaves after Britain's King Charles III addressed French lawmakers from both the upper and the lower house of par...
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla, center, tour with owners Florence, left, and Daniel Cathiard, right, the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte, a Grand...

PARIS (AP) — Playing ping-pong, strolling through a Bordeaux vineyard, dodging raindrops at a Paris flower market — Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla paid a special state visit to France that at times looked richly royal, and at times strikingly ordinary.

There was plenty of pomp for Charles’ first journey to France as monarch, and red carpets every day. Champagne toasts at the Palace of Versailles. A standing ovation in the French Senate. Curtseying children waving British flags.

For a trip whose running theme was Charles’ concern about climate change, there was plenty of weather, too.

Wind whipped the evening gowns as guests arrived for the state dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Rain doused well-wishers hoping for a glimpse of the royals visiting the working class town of Saint-Denis, riding a tram through the streets of Bordeaux, and admiring the flora at the Queen Elizabeth Flower Market in Paris.

The sunglasses came on for the royal couple’s final stop of the tour, to an organic vineyard. A moody llama snubbed the royal visitors, before they raised their wine glasses in farewell.