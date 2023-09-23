Photo of the Day: 'Traffic sandwich' spotted in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This photo of a "traffic sandwich" — with two cars serving as the filling while the buses made for the buns on either side — quickly went viral on Thursday (Sept. 21).

At noon on Longmi Road in New Taipei City's Bali District, two cars collided with each other when trying to squeeze into the same lane, reported New-reporter.com. Two buses that were coming from behind on either side were forced to a stop, preventing them from moving any further forward without causing further collisions.

The result was four vehicles lined up together side by side and taking up all lanes on the road. A severe traffic jam soon ensued, with even scooters unable to pass.



(New-reporter.com photo)

The strange sight of two sedans sandwiched between the two buses was captured by onlookers and shared on social media. The incident sparked discussions among netizens, with comments such as, "This is not just a traffic jam, it's a traffic sandwich!"

According to police, the cars driven by a 23-year-old man surnamed Yu (余) and a 57-year-old man surnamed Li (李) were involved in the auto accident.



(New-reporter.com photo)

With the assistance of police, the buses were able to leave about 20 minutes after officers arrived at the scene. The exact cause of the accident and the attribution of responsibility are under investigation.



(New-reporter.com photo)



(New-reporter.com photo)