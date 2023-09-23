Critic of Taiwan government threatened, shuts down FB page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An agriculture expert in Taiwan and vocal critic of the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) government has closed his social media account after reportedly receiving death threats due to the egg import controversy.

Lin Yu-hung (林裕紘), who goes by the handle of “Lin Bay 好油” on Facebook, said in his last post on Friday (Sept. 22) the page would be shut down due to threats targeting him and his family.

“As a husband and father I can no longer put my family in danger,” said Lin. He said he needs time to sort things out, so he will stop posting comments or appearing on political shows.

Along with the post was a screenshot of an alleged threat, which used foul language and warned about the safety of Lin’s wife and children.

Searches of “Lin Bay 好油” on Facebook came back with results of users’ comments. In one, user Stephanie Chen said she felt sorry for how Lin was treated, lamenting that “democracy is in decline.”

Lin is known for his insight into agricultural policies, having voiced his opinions on egg shortages in 40 articles, per Global Vision Magazine. He laid bare the government’s failure in addressing egg scarcity from the beginning.

The egg dispute led to the resignation of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) and an apology from Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁). The government is trying to ensure food safety following reports that imported eggs had been mislabeled.



(Facebook, Lin Bay 好油 screenshot)