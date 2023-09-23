South Taiwan mayor highlights accomplishments at AIT meeting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) held a meeting with American Institute in Taiwan Kaohsiung Branch Chief Neil Gibson on Thursday (Sept. 21) during which he highlighted the city’s accomplishments.

Chen pointed out that the Kaohsiung government is committed to accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the city’s industries and creating a better environment for investment, according to a Kaohsiung city government press release. In addition to TSMC's semiconductor manufacturing plant, the city actively encourages foreign companies to invest, he said.

In May, the U.S. semiconductor materials supplier Entegris opened its largest manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, aiming to build a comprehensive semiconductor supply chain system, Chen said. Kaohsiung, once an industrial city, is the first local government to enact net-zero-related regulations and is looking for increased cooperation with the U.S. in the fields of net-zero and carbon reduction.

The mayor said that countries are increasingly interdependent, and Taiwan is an important part of the global security supply chain. He hoped for U.S. support toward Taiwan's ascension in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

CPTPP membership would help strengthen Taiwan's stability and resilience in the global supply chain and play a crucial role in preserving regional values and open markets in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Chen mentioned ongoing key developments in Taiwan-U.S. relations in recent years, with substantial cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, supply chain restructuring, and regional security. He also expressed gratitude for the bipartisan congressional support and commitment to Taiwan's security.