Team World sweeps opening three matches against Team Europe at Laver Cup

By Associated Press
2023/09/23 21:05
Team World's Ben Shelton celebrates after winning a game against Team Europe's Arthur Fils during the second set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match i...
Team World's Francisco Cerundolo serves to Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vanco...
Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, left, and Team World's Francisco Cerundolo shake hands after Cerundolo won a Laver Cup tennis match Friday,...
Team World captain John McEnroe watches Team World's Ben Shelton and Team Europe's Arthur Fils play during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles...
Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Team Europe's Gael Monfils during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British...
Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Team Europe's Gael Monfils during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver, Britis...
Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime acknowledges the crowd after defeating Team Europe's Gael Monfils during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22,...
Team Europe's Gael Monfils sits on the advertising boards during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia again...
Team Europe's Gael Monfils, right, speaks to team captain John McEnroe during a changeover in a Laver Cup match against Team World's Felix Auger-Alias...
Team Europe's Gael Monfils, right, talks to captain Bjorn Borg during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia,...
Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrates a point against Team Europe's Gael Monfils during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Va...
Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Team Europe's Gael Monfils during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British...
Team Europe's Gael Monfils reacts to the chair umpire while playing Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis sing...
Team Europe's Gael Monfils returns to Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British...
Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime tosses the ball for a serve to Team Europe's Gael Monfils during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, i...
Team World's Francisco Cerundolo celebrates after winning a game against Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match Fri...
Team World's Francisco Cerundolo serves to Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancou...
Team Europe's Arthur Fils reacts after losing a point to Team World's Ben Shelton during the first set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouve...
Team World's Francisco Cerundolo returns to Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vanco...
Team Europe's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina serves to Team World's Francisco Cerundolo during a Laver Cup tennis match Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancou...
Team Europe's Arthur Fils, front center, sits on the sideline as coach Bjorn Borg, front left, and teammates surround him after losing the first set t...
Former tennis player Rod Laver stands with the trophy before the Laver Cup tennis competition Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. ...
Retired tennis player Roger Federer gives instructions to Kiana De Laurentiis, 10, during a tennis clinic for kids from the Vancouver chapters of Big ...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3, helping Team World win the first three singles matches of the Laver Cup international tournament on Friday.

Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo also claimed wins for Team World, along with the doubles pairing of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

Monfils came to Auger-Aliassime’s side of the court twice to verbally spar with him during their match, and the Canadian ignored his taunts both times.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win,” Auger-Aliassime said about the confrontation. “I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it.”

Monfils repeatedly played to the crowd, cupping his ear to hear cheers or sitting on advertising boardings along the edge of the black court at Rogers Arena and shrugging to the crowd when a call didn’t go his way. The French player was heard on mic telling Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg that he “was here to have fun” and appeared frustrated by the referee’s calls throughout the match.

“It’s competition. Things got a little bit heated in the moment with tension,” Auger-Aliassime said.

The Canadian said he was taking the competition seriously and downplayed mind games from his opponent, adding that he was focused on abiding by the rules of the tournament.

“I think the Laver Cup has the potential to be taken very seriously, not just now but also in the future,” Auger-Aliassime said. “We’re just taking this seriously and things got heated for a couple of games. ... “Gael is somebody I appreciate, so there’s no tension outside of what just happened.”

It was a rematch between Auger-Aliassime and Monfils after they played against one another at the Laver Cup three years ago.

Monfils made Auger-Aliassime work for it throughout the match. He repeatedly hit cross court volleys in an attempt to put Auger-Aliassime on the back foot. But the Montreal native thrived on serving, at 85% on first serve, followed by 64% on second serves. He added a dominant net game, with 15 net points to Monfils’ five.

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 and Cerundolo followed with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

Shelton won 85% of first-serve points and had the only two breaks of the match, both coming in the second set.

“I thought it was a great match. Pretty high level from the start,” he said.

Cerundolo thrived on his serve in his match with four aces, but repeatedly struggled to finish off his European counterpart.

Shelton’s win marked the first time Team World has won the opening match at the Laver Cup.

