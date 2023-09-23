Twins put rookie standout Royce Lewis on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain as playoffs approach

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained left hamstring, hoping the standout rookie can heal in time to return for the start of the playoffs.

“We have to treat it like we would treat any other muscle injury right now. If he could play, he would be active and playing. He is not capable of that right now at the moment. I think we’ll probably be making those decisions when the time comes," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The Twins announced the move, retroactive to Thursday, before starting a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis said he has a Grade 1 strain, the mildest form of the injury. Baldelli called it a “Grade 1-plus." Lewis was pulled out of the game on Tuesday during his eighth inning at-bat after experiencing pain in the muscle. He said Friday the injury felt about the same as it initially did, not better but not worse.

“It's still just a little bit tight, so we're trying to work as hard as we can to get back as fast as we can obviously to make a push for the playoffs,” Lewis said.

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft is batting .309 in 217 at-bats with 15 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .921 OPS. Lewis made his season debut on May 28 after recovering from a torn right ACL that occurred on the same date in 2022. He missed 36 games earlier this year with a strained left oblique muscle.

The Twins recalled outfielder Jordan Luplow, who can also play first base, to replace Lewis on the 28-man roster for the remainder of the regular season. The AL Central-leading Twins are also counting on the return of shortstop Carlos Correa for the playoffs. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

