Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Reveals Key Insights Driving Industry Evolution | Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corp.

The latest research from Astute Analytica, titled “Global Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031,” provides a detailed analysis of the market for Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market globally, evaluating the industry based on its segments, such as services, and main geographical areas. Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 24.13 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain a market size of US$ 35.22 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

Download the In-Depth PDF Brochure Of this Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

The research explores the effects of the most recent market trends on the total market. Along with analyzing the market using the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models, it also evaluates the market dynamics, covering the important demand and price indicators.

The report includes examples of business intelligence tools, including tables, bar and pie charts, market data and statistics, sales and revenue by region, forecasts of the size of the global market, analyses of manufacturing costs, the industrial supply chain, and market definition.

We offer a comprehensive report with more than 100 tables, charts, and figures, as well as a complete TOC.

Key Analytical Areas

Europe boasts a lucrative In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market, led by the “Big Five” nations: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, which collectively hold 70% of the market share. Germany leads due to robust healthcare infrastructure, preventive medicine awareness, and strong regulatory standards.

Technological advancements are driving growth, with investments exceeding $500 million in next-generation sequencing and $120 million in AI-driven diagnostics in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact, with 12% YoY growth in 2021 fueled by global demand for testing kits. However, non-COVID diagnostics declined by 7%, highlighting shifting priorities during the crisis.

Market competition is dynamic, with over 25 major mergers and acquisitions in recent years. Dominant players like Roche, Siemens, and Becton Dickinson captured nearly 50% of the market revenue in 2022. Startups are also thriving, with $800 million in venture capital funding for IVD innovation in Europe in 2022.

A patient-centric shift is evident, seen in the rising popularity of home-based IVD kits, with an 18% sales surge in 2021. Wearable diagnostics, with sales exceeding $100 million in 2022, offer promise for patient-centered care.

Market Segmentation

The market analysis also emphasizes important segments and sub-segments to provide essential information so that readers can make knowledgeable business decisions. The complete report’s focus on major methods offers insightful information about worldwide opportunities, accelerating client growth. The segmentation of this market by Product and services, Technique, Application, End User, and Europe is well examined in the global Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market study.

By Product & Services

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Services

By Technique

Immunodiagnostics

Hematology

Molecular Diagnostics

Tissue Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Others

By Application

Cancer diagnostics

Blood glucose monitoring

Human genetic testing

Immunoassays

Hepatitis tests

Infectious Diseases diagnostics

Cardiac Diseases

Nephrological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

Browse the Complete Comprehensive Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/europe-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

By End User

Standalone Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic And Medical Schools

Point Of Care

Others

By Europe

Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Competitive Insights

Our research of the market competition in the Global Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics Market will look at each company’s overview, corporate profile, product portfolio, significant financials, etc. We also offer supply-chain analysis, market expansion strategies, a PEST study, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and market likelihood scenarios.

Key Players

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Our Report Includes the Following Major Points:

Our researchers provide comprehensive responses, identify important openings and novel investment opportunities, and provide practical market strategy suggestions.

These responses will carefully examine the following: Breakdown of opportunities for value chains and representatives

Market opportunities and difficulties.

Leading Competitors in the industry.

For each of the five major market segments, conduct a PEST analysis.

The primary forces propelling the market

Size and development of the market over the predicted time frame.

The current vendors in the global market must do a complete SWOT analysis of the opportunities and risks.

Future development potential in some industries

Grab Your Sample PDF Report Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-in-vitro-diagnostics-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation quickly, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They can make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, your patron comes at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

Related Research Reports: