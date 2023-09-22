Firefighter reported dead in blaze at south Taiwan golf ball factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An explosion at a golf ball factory in Pingtung City caused a massive fire, with one firefighter believed dead, reports said Friday (Sept. 22).

The blaze started around 5:30 p.m. inside a plant at the Pingtung Science Park, with 34 fire trucks and ambulances from around the region hurrying to the scene. As firefighters entered the second-floor warehouse where the fire was believed to have started, a massive explosion rocked the building, according to UDN.

The blast caused part of the factory to collapse, trapping at least four firefighters and three staff members. One firefighter suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and was later reported to have passed away.

A total of 82 people were injured in the blast, which was heard and felt far away, according to media reports. Local authorities told nearby residents to close their windows and wear face masks if the column of black smoke from the fire approached their home.

The factory was operated by Launch Technologies Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of golf balls. The Pingtung County Government started up its emergency response protocol, warning hospitals to be ready for a large influx of patients, while an investigation would still have to determine the cause of the blast.