Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei City mayor to speak at forum in South Korea

Chiang Wan-an will sign MOU with Seoul mayor

  317
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/22 17:20
Archived photo of Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an. 

Archived photo of Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) will speak at the World Cities Summit Mayors Forum in the South Korean capital Seoul during the weekend, reports said Friday (Sept. 22).

He will also meet with the mayors of Seoul and of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, per CNA. His visit coincides with the 55th anniversary of a sister city agreement between Taipei and the South Korean capital.

Chiang told reporters he would sign a memorandum of understanding with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to promote cooperation on youth affairs. He said he also planned a breakfast meeting with Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.

Members of the Taipei City Council had accused Chiang of secrecy about the trip, but he told reporters Friday that his itinerary had been known since July. He also said his visit would be short, leaving Taipei Sunday (Sept. 24) and returning Monday (Sept. 25) noon.

His speech at the forum would focus on the promotion of innovation and creativity, the city government said. During the visit, the mayor would also meet people from Taiwan studying and working in South Korea.
Chiang Wan-an
sister cities
Seoul
Wellington
innovation
World Cities Summit Mayors Forum
South Korea

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei mayor included in Time magazine’s 2023 Top 100 next generation leaders list
Taipei mayor included in Time magazine’s 2023 Top 100 next generation leaders list
2023/09/14 10:04
Academics discuss S Korean role in Taiwan contingency
Academics discuss S Korean role in Taiwan contingency
2023/09/02 14:24
Taipei mayor returns from Shanghai with hopes of promoting further dialogue
Taipei mayor returns from Shanghai with hopes of promoting further dialogue
2023/09/01 17:38
Taipei mayor says Taipei and Shanghai much alike at Twin Cities Forum
Taipei mayor says Taipei and Shanghai much alike at Twin Cities Forum
2023/08/30 12:09
Taipei Mayor heads to Shanghai for Twin Cities Forum
Taipei Mayor heads to Shanghai for Twin Cities Forum
2023/08/29 11:00