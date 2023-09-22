Taipei City mayor to speak at forum in South Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) will speak at the World Cities Summit Mayors Forum in the South Korean capital Seoul during the weekend, reports said Friday (Sept. 22).

He will also meet with the mayors of Seoul and of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, per CNA. His visit coincides with the 55th anniversary of a sister city agreement between Taipei and the South Korean capital.

Chiang told reporters he would sign a memorandum of understanding with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon to promote cooperation on youth affairs. He said he also planned a breakfast meeting with Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.

Members of the Taipei City Council had accused Chiang of secrecy about the trip, but he told reporters Friday that his itinerary had been known since July. He also said his visit would be short, leaving Taipei Sunday (Sept. 24) and returning Monday (Sept. 25) noon.

His speech at the forum would focus on the promotion of innovation and creativity, the city government said. During the visit, the mayor would also meet people from Taiwan studying and working in South Korea.