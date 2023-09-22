Kerry Logistics Network Won Two ESG Achievement Awards for the Second Consecutive Year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 September 2023 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has won the ESG Benchmark Award - Silver Award and the Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Award for the second year running at the ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 (the 'Awards'), highlighting its accomplishments in Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') and sustainable practices.



Organised by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), the Awards this year is themed "ESG Champions: Pioneering Sustainable Development", aiming to recognise the importance of sustainable practices, and commend the efforts of companies operating in Hong Kong that have created a positive impact.



Ellis Cheng, Executive Director and Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are delighted to be recognised by the IESGB again for our sustainability performance and ongoing progress in ESG. Over the last year, we have made great strides in our sustainability strategy and governance structure, while expanding the scope and depth of our social commitment and initiatives. In the future, we will remain committed to adopting ESG best practices and driving meaningful changes in our community, as we continue to march forward towards our target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050."



In 2022, KLN established its Sustainability Committee, responsible for evaluating sustainability-related risks and opportunities, recommending ESG strategies and monitoring sustainability reporting. Within the year, KLN also secured its first sustainability loan, as well as developed a 3-year approach to enhance its sustainability disclosure based on the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). It was also the first logistics company in Hong Kong to deploy a 5.5-ton electric truck, striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About The Institute of ESG & Benchmark

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2020, which endeavours to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across all industry sectors. By organising ESG relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development in Hong Kong and Asia.

