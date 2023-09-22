1-millionth visitor to Taiwan’s Shoushan Zoo to get free Japan trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The 1-millionth visitor to Shoushan Zoo in Kaohsiung will receive a variety of prizes, including a round-the-trip airline ticket to Kumamoto City in Japan.

Expected to emerge in October, the lucky visitor will be greeted by zoo mascots and treated to a goodie bag, a hot air balloon experience, one-year free admission to the zoo, and a journey to Japan, said the zoo on Friday (Sept. 22).

One of three public zoos in Taiwan, Shoushan Zoo was founded in 1978, moved to its current location in Gushan District in 1986, and closed for an overhaul in 2021. It has seen 950,000 visitors since its reopening in December.

The facelift improved conditions for tenants with more open space and sunlight. Designs such as an elevated walkway and transparent huts also allow for a closer look at the animals that roam freely in their habitats, per Shopping Design.

Last month 8,000 visitors voted for the top 10 stars at the zoo. The meerkat was first, joined by Taiwanese macaques, white tigers, Formosan black bears, Formosan sika deer, capybaras, American lions, African elephants, peacocks, and Bengal tigers.



(Facebook, Shoushan Zoo photos)