Watch south Taiwan worker try to stop water main leak with body

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video was posted Thursday (Sept. 21) showing a shirtless worker in shorts trying to use his body to hold back a ruptured water main in the middle of a busy street in Kaohsiung City on Thursday (Sept. 21).

At a construction site in front of 392, Fengsong Road in Kaoshiung City's Fengshan District, a likely construction accident caused a water main to burst, reported SET News. A worker tried to use his body to stem the leak and the scene was captured by bystanders who posted the footage on social media.

Footage of what some people misinterpreted as a person trying to "swim" in city water was posted on Facebook page for New-reporter.com on Thursday. The author of the post added there was flooding on Fengsong Road and wrote that construction workers had accidentally damaged a water pipe.

The website New-reporter.com also included a photo of two shirtless workers lying with their backs to the leak in an obviously unsuccessful attempt to hold the water back. In a video of the incident, one worker can initially be seen facing the leak and trying to use his legs to slow the flow of water, before spinning around and trying to sit on the erupting pipe.



Two workers trying to stop the leak. (New-reporter.com image)

The Taiwan Water Corporation (TWC) was cited by SET News as saying that on Thursday morning, workers were carrying out a repair on a water main on Fengsong Road. During the process, workers drilled a hole in a steel pipeline and then started to conduct repairs inside the pipe.

However, after drilling the hole, they discovered the upstream valve could not be closed, leading to a large amount of water overflowing from the pipe and causing flooding on the nearby roads.

As of Thursday afternoon, workers had stemmed the flooding according to the TWC. It pledged the water supply for consumers would not be affected.



Scene of water main leak after it was stabilized. (Taiwan Water Corporation photo)