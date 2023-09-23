Yadav and Gill hit half-centuries to help India to 6-wicket win over Australia in first ODI

MOHALI, India (AP) — Suryakumar Yadav returned to form with 50 runs off 49 balls as India beat Australia by five wickets in the first ODI on Friday.

Yadav scored his third ODI half-century and put on 80 runs off 85 balls with skipper Lokesh Rahul to rescue India from a precarious 185-4. That was after Shubman Gill smacked 74 off 63 balls as India finished with 281-5 and won with eight balls to spare.

Mohammed Shami’s 5-51 had helped bundle out Australia for 276 runs.

It was only India’s second ODI win against Australia at Mohali, the first coming in 1996.

Chasing 277, Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a scintillating start for India as both openers hit aggressive half-centuries and put on 142 runs off 130 balls for the first wicket.

Gill, who will open for India at the World Cup, hit six fours and two sixes to race to 50 off 37 balls. Overall, he scored 74 off 63 balls.

Gaikwad, who will lead an Indian T20 side to the 2023 Asian Games later this month, scored 71 off 77 balls. He was out lbw to Adam Zampa (2-57) in the 22nd over.

Fit-again Shreyas Iyer squandered a good opportunity to get some game time, as he was run out for three runs after a mix-up with Gill. Zampa struck for a second time and bowled Gill to reduce India to 151-3.

Rahul and Ishan Kishan (18) put on 34 runs, before the latter was caught behind off Pat Cummins.

Rahul and Yadav then went into rescue mode. The latter played uncharacteristically without risk as he struck five fours and a six to reach 50 off 48 balls.

Yadav was out caught just before the finish line. Rahul stayed unbeaten on 58 off 63 balls and the stand-in skipper made sure his side took the lead in this three-match series.

Earlier, David Warner’s 52 runs propelled the Australian innings before Shami hit back with regular wickets to leave the visitors with an under-par score.

Shami struck early to remove Mitchell Marsh for four runs. Warner then added 94 runs for the second wicket with Steve Smith (41).

Warner was dropped off Shardul Thakur on 14 and went on to score 52 off 53 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Smith hit three fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja got the breakthrough as Warner was out caught in the 19th over. Three overs later, Shami castled Smith with a fine inswinger as Australia was down to 112-3.

Thereafter, Australia kept losing wickets and was not able to stitch together a big partnership. Josh Inglis scored 45, while Marnus Labuschagne scored 39 runs.

India’s fielding wasn’t at its best on the day, but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav did combine to run out Cameron Green for 31 runs.

Shami then returned to negate any lower order contributions. He bowled Marcus Stoinis, who had scored 29 off 21 balls including five fours.

It was only the third instance of an Indian pacer picking five wickets against Australia in ODIs after Kapil Dev (1983) and Ajit Agarkar (2004). It was also the first time an Indian pacer got five wickets in a home ODI since 2007.

“Despite the heat, I wanted to bowl four or five overs with the new ball," Shami said. "I enjoyed the wickets and especially when I got them with outswing. The team has been playing well and we are looking to build momentum towards the World Cup.”

The second ODI will be played in Indore on Sunday.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket