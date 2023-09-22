Alexa
Top Taiwan airport sees holiday traffic reach 95% of pre-COVID level

1.62 million passengers expected during September, October holidays

  629
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/22 15:49
Passenger volume at Taoyuan International Airport during the Mid-Autumn Festival will be close to pre-COVID levels. (CNA, TIAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Traffic at Taoyuan International Airport during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival will reached 94.7% of levels recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport operator said Friday (Sept. 22).

Even though the Mid-Autumn holiday only lasts three days from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, and the Double Ten National Day holiday only four days, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, bookings for overseas flights have reached a new post-pandemic high, per CNA. According to Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC), 1.62 million passengers are expected during the full period from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11.

The airlines had scheduled 106 extra flights, 32 of them on the first two days of the period, with peaks of 120,000 passengers per day expected for Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, the company said. On average, 115,000 travelers are predicted to pass through Taiwan’s busiest airport during the two-week period.

TIAC expects Taoyuan will handle 30 million passengers for the full year, or 61.6% of the figure for 2019. The estimate also included transit passengers, mostly between North America and Southeast Asia.
