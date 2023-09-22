Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/09/22 15:05
A model wears a creation as part of the Diesel women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/L...
Italy's Montanna Ioane is tackled by Uruguay's Gaston Mieres during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Italy and Uruguay at the Stade de Nice, i...
The imprint of a climate activist's hand in glue is left on the asphalt after they were detached by police during a climate protest in Berlin, Germany...
French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, his wife Brigitte Macron, right, Britain's King Charles III, center left, and Queen Camilla arrive for...
An assault unit commander from the 3rd Assault Brigade who goes by the call sign 'Fedia' raises the Ukrainian flag as a symbol of liberation of the fr...
Ukrainian servicemen walk through a charred forest at the frontline a few kilometers from Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023...
South Africa's Steven Kitshoff, right, is tackled by Romania's Adrian Motoc during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Romania a...
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette while taking a cover from shelling in a bunker at the frontline in Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Satur...
An Italian Coast Guard boat carries migrants as tourists on boat, foreground, watch, near the port of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, southern Italy...
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Real Madrid and ...
A person enjoys a ride at a fair in Hagioaica, Romania, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. For many families in poorer areas of the country, Romania's autumn f...
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores his side's 3rd goal during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in ...
Braga's Victor Gomez, center, clears the ball in front Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, right, during the Champions League group C soccer match be...
The ancient Acropolis hill, with the ruins of the fifth century BC Parthenon temple, is illuminated above the city of Athens, on Friday, Sept. 15, 202...
A woman photographs a rainbow with a phone as the sun sets in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Sept. 15–21, 2023

Many families in poorer areas of Romania enjoy fall fairs, like the Titu Fair in Hagioaica. The Italian island of Lampedusa was again overwhelmed by an influx of migrant arrivals from Tunisia.

King Charles III is on a three-day visit to France, where the U.K. monarch met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In sports, Real Madrid beat Union Berlin in their first group match of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com