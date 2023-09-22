Taiwan and Poland to upgrade semi-conductor cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Deputy Education Minister Liu Meng-chi (劉孟奇) visited Poland on Thursday (Sept. 21) to discuss university alliances and semiconductor talent.

Liu led a delegation of nine Taiwanese universities to the European country. He met with Poland's Undersecretary of Education and Science Tomasz Rzymkowski and other officials and academics.

He also signed the Toruń Declaration, a document that affirms the freedom of science and research, at the Copernicus Science Center, according to a press release.

Liu said the main purpose of his visit was to negotiate a cooperation model for university alliances. He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) planned to integrate the academic capabilities and resources of Taiwan's key universities and cooperate with foreign universities by forming alliances.

He said this would facilitate opportunities for international cutting-edge research and development in response to the technological needs of both countries.

Liu added that cultivating semiconductor talent was a top priority area for cooperation. He said he hoped to expand cooperation and exchanges in areas such as smart manufacturing, biotechnology and medicine.

He said he expected to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation on the subject in October this year.

Rzymkowski thanked Taiwan for including Poland as a partner in the university alliance project. He continued that he planned to assign the Copernicus Science Center as a national contact point going forward.

The academic alliance follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a Taiwan-Poland working group on semiconductors last year and Poland's plans to become a larger player in the global IC value chain, Digitimes Asia reported.