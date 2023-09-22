Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy in US thanks allies speaking out at UN

Hsiao Bi-khim reiterates Taiwan's inclusion would promote peace, stability

  400
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/09/22 14:11
Taiwan envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (second right) welcomes allies including Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. (sixth right) to New York. (CNA, Taiwan New Yo...

Taiwan envoy Hsiao Bi-khim (second right) welcomes allies including Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. (sixth right) to New York. (CNA, Taiwan New Yo...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chief representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), invited diplomatic allies to an event in New York Wednesday (Sept. 20) to thank them for speaking out on behalf of Taiwan during the United Nations General Assembly.

More than 100 people including Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Marshall Islands President David Kabua attended the Taiwan Friendship Night, per CNA. In a speech at the event, Hsiao thanked the allies and others for supporting its bid for meaningful participation in international bodies.

Allowing Taiwan to join not only helped the cause of democracy and human rights, but also benefited peace, stability, and development, the envoy said. China’s aggressive posturing had not just been noted at the UN, but also at the recent G7 meeting of foreign ministers from industrial nations, she noted.

Whipps told the event how Taiwan had helped Palau fight COVID-19 during the pandemic, while also providing aid to counter the effects of climate change and to promote sustainable development. He made a plea for including Taiwan in the global community according to UN principles.
United Nations
United Nations General Assembly
Hsiao Bi-khim
diplomatic allies
Palau
Surangel Whipps Jr.

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan refutes false claim it seeks to join UN under name 'Taiwan'
Taiwan refutes false claim it seeks to join UN under name 'Taiwan'
2023/09/21 20:55
Taiwan allies Marshall Islands, Eswatini call on UN to accept Taiwan
Taiwan allies Marshall Islands, Eswatini call on UN to accept Taiwan
2023/09/21 18:23
Letter to Editor: Paraguay's President Santiago Peña speaks up for Taiwan during UN address
Letter to Editor: Paraguay's President Santiago Peña speaks up for Taiwan during UN address
2023/09/20 16:48
Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti
Taiwan 'positive' about international support for Haiti
2023/09/20 16:27
Hundreds leave Dominican Republic ahead of Haiti border shutdown
Hundreds leave Dominican Republic ahead of Haiti border shutdown
2023/09/15 12:15