Taiwan envoy in US thanks allies speaking out at UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chief representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), invited diplomatic allies to an event in New York Wednesday (Sept. 20) to thank them for speaking out on behalf of Taiwan during the United Nations General Assembly.

More than 100 people including Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. and Marshall Islands President David Kabua attended the Taiwan Friendship Night, per CNA. In a speech at the event, Hsiao thanked the allies and others for supporting its bid for meaningful participation in international bodies.

Allowing Taiwan to join not only helped the cause of democracy and human rights, but also benefited peace, stability, and development, the envoy said. China’s aggressive posturing had not just been noted at the UN, but also at the recent G7 meeting of foreign ministers from industrial nations, she noted.

Whipps told the event how Taiwan had helped Palau fight COVID-19 during the pandemic, while also providing aid to counter the effects of climate change and to promote sustainable development. He made a plea for including Taiwan in the global community according to UN principles.